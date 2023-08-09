10 Marvel TV Shows on Disney+, Ranked

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When Disney’s streaming service launched a few years back it offered a promising new frontier for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to expand (even more). Fast forward a few years and Disney+ is now home to nine Marvel shows, with many more on the way.

Just like the MCU movies, preference for the Disney+ series is subjective, and quite honestly all of them have really good critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

But it remains that some offer a more entertaining experience than others, so we’ve ranked them for you below.

(Note: we’ve only listed the canon MCU series here which doesn’t include titles like the ex-Netflix Marvel shows or Agents of SHIELD).

All the Marvel Disney+ shows, ranked

1. Ms Marvel

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Image: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios)

Ms Marvel is the best Disney+ Marvel show to date and this is a hill I will die on.

The coming-of-age dramedy is so much fun. Iman Vellani brings a vibrant energy to her role as Kamala Khan; a teenage superhero fan who learns to become a hero herself after receiving powers from a mysterious family heirloom.

Ms Marvel has style, teenage drama and wholesome family vibes for days. We’ll see Kamala again in the upcoming movie, The Marvels, but please join me in also manifesting a second season for this wonderful show.

2. Loki

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Image: Disney)

Loki was another Marvel show on Disney+ that had everyone obsessed with rumours and theories.

The mind-bending sci-fi series stars the variant of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief that managed to escape in Avengers: Endgame and is quickly picked up by the Time Variance Authority and forced to put the timeline right.

Loki has major repercussions for the Marvel universe, making it one show you can’t miss on Disney+. The second season will release in October.

3. WandaVision

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Image credit: Disney Plus/Marvel)

You can’t cast Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn in a show and not expect it to be an absolute banger.

Starring Wanda Maximoff and Vision in a series of episodes that replicated the styles of different comedy eras, WandaVision brought a refreshing new mystery to the screen.

WandaVision was the first MCU series on Disney+ and it managed to explore the complexities of grief and revenge, whilst also having us on the edge of our seats with theories each week.

A spin-off series featuring Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness is in the works.

4. Hawkeye

Marvel Shows on Disney PlusI (mage: Disney+)

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has always been a bit of a background character amongst the other Avengers, but he really shines in his solo series.

This is mainly due to his excellent relationship with Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, who breaks onto the scene as Clint Barton’s protege and helps him to right the wrongs he committed as the Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, all in time for Christmas.

Hawkeye is an action-packed adventure series that features great character dynamics, family drama and superstar cameos.

5. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Disney+)

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may not have landed its complex combination of stories and themes, it made up for it with excellent character development for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

The unlikely duo is thrown into conflict over the legacy of their friend Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, which results in the rise of a new-age terrorism group and the return of the questionable super soldier serum.

TFATWS is a gritty action drama with an important message that will definitely appeal to Captain America fans.

6. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Image: Disney+)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Marvel’s first TV comedy and it’s chock full of cameos and meta references that are sure to excite any MCU fan.

Tatiana Maslany is mean and green in the new series as a lawyer-turned-hulk who fights superhero legal cases and breaks the fourth wall to give very relatable 21st-century advice.

7. Moon Knight

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Image: Marvel)

Oscar Isaac stars as Steven Grant, a museum employee who learns he has more than one personality and that said personality happens to be Moon Knight, a servant of the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Moon Knight is darker, grittier and more supernatural than any of the other Marvel Disney+ shows before it, but despite Isaac’s incredible performance, it doesn’t quite stick the landing.

8. Secret Invasion

Image: Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion follows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he races to stop an invasion of the shapeshifting Skrulls on Earth. The show had so much potential: an iconic Marvel comic book storyline, an A-list cast including Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, and a gritty spy tone. But unfortunately, it didn’t quite come together and made a lot of questionable choices throughout its run.

9. What If…?

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Image: Disney)

What If…?’s animation style is a compelling and fun way for the MCU to explore alternate realities but, despite having many of the MCU actors reprise their voice roles, it doesn’t quite grab in the same way the live-action series do.

In true anthology style, it has stand-out episodes that will appeal to different groups of fans, but that also makes much of the series hit or miss.

10. I Am Groot

Marvel Shows on Disney Plus (Image: Marvel Studios)

I Am Groot is an adorable, wholesome insight into the Guardian’s life, while he’s in his sweet Baby Groot phase. It’s a short series with just five episodes that equal around 30 minutes of content.

It’s not of any lesser quality than the other Marvel Disney+ shows but it does fail to leave much of an impact. It’s a nice, easy watch for when you have a spare half hour, but not an essential one.

What other MCU shows are coming to Disney+?

Image: Disney+/Marvel Studios

This list is set to grow with many more Marvel projects set to release on Disney+ in Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU.

Some of the ones we know about include Loki Season 2, Echo, Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, all of which will add to the ever-expanding story of the MCU. We’ll be sure to add them to this list as they are released.

When you’re ready to dive into all these Marvel shows you’ll find them streaming on Disney+.

Do you agree with our rankings? It’s Marvel, so probably not, but do let us know your favourites in the comments.

This article has been updated with additional titles.