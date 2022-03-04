Marvel’s Netflix Series Have Found a New Home, So You Can Keep Streaming

In the weeks since it was revealed that Marvel’s live-action series would be leaving Netflix, audiences have been wondering if they would go over to Disney+. The likes of Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Marvel’s other Netflix originals left the streaming platform at the end of February, but now we finally know where they’re streaming next.

Marvel Netflix shows heading to Disney+ in Australia

It was expected that the Marvel Netflix shows would return to their parent company and find a home on Disney+. This was cast in doubt for a while, however, seeing as the series are a lot darker than the content normally found on Disney+ and they didn’t appear in any March streaming lists.

In the last few days, this has changed and it was revealed that the heroes of The Defenders would be transitioning to Disney+ for the first time in the U.S. and international markets.

Disney has confirmed that the case is the same for Australia and we’ll be able to watch these shows on Disney+ as of March 16.

All seasons of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders will stream on Disney+ and in the Marvel hub.

Parents can employ access limits for mature content if they are concerned with the rating of these shows.

It’s a definite win for Marvel fans on Disney+ this month, which also heralds the arrival of the next live-action MCU series Moon Knight.

Now that the rights for the characters and the series have reverted back to Marvel and Disney, questions have been raised over whether more seasons of these shows could go into production or whether the characters could be inducted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has already made an appearance in the latest Spider-Man, but only time will tell whether the other heroes will form a part of the future of the MCU.

If you’re wondering what order to watch the Marvel Netflix series when they land on Disney+, you can read our breakdown and also check out which shows are considered the best according to critical reviews.