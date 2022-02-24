The Best Marvel Netflix Series, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Following the unfortunate news that the Marvel Netflix series will be leaving their streaming home at the end of the month, there’s no better time to revisit these superhero tales. While series like Daredevil and Jessica Jones were largely applauded, not all the seasons in Marvel’s Netflix saga were so well received. If you’re planning a rewatch or just want to hit the top-reviewed shows before they disappear, here are the best Marvel Netflix series according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The best Marvel Netflix shows according to critics

Daredevil: Season 1

Netflix’s first season of Marvel drama still stands as the best. Daredevil season one showed us this gritty brutal version of New York that swept up audiences with its incredible action and Charlie Cox’s top-notch portrayal of Matt Murdock.

Critics Consensus:

With tight adherence to its source material’s history, high production quality, and a no-nonsense dramatic flair, Daredevil excels as an effective superhero origin story, a gritty procedural, and an exciting action adventure.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Daredevil: Season 3

Daredevil came back with a vengeance in its third (and so far final) season.

Critics Consensus:

The Man with No Fear returns to top form with a third season that begins tediously slow but gradually generates comic book thrills, immeasurably helped by the welcome return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s menacing Kingpin.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Jessica Jones: Season 1

Jessica Jones was Marvel’s second series on Netflix and it lived up to the high bar set by Daredevil. Kristen Ritter is undeniable as the character in a story that tackles more difficult topics in the superhero world like PTSD and abuse.

Critics Consensus:

Jessica Jones builds a multifaceted drama around its engaging antihero, delivering what might be Marvel’s strongest TV franchise to date.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Luke Cage: Season 1

Luke Cage’s first breakout season was a firm foundation for an interesting character that also served as a socially conscious superhero story.

Critics Consensus:

An immersive, socially conscious narrative and a confident, charismatic lead performance make Marvel’s Luke Cage a stellar sampling of the new Marvel/Netflix universe.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Luke Cage: Season 2

Like many of Netflix’s Marvel series, the second season of Luke Cage struggled to live up to the first but still earned a high and fresh rating from RT.

Critics Consensus:

In its second season, Marvel’s Luke Cage delivers a satisfyingly complex narrative and a solid ensemble cast led by Alfre Woodard’s standout performance as the archvillainess Black Mariah.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Jessica Jones: Season 2

It was hard to live up to the loss of an iconic villain like Kilgrave but Jessica Jones’ second season still managed to rank highly.

Critics Consensus:

While Jessica Jones is a slower burn with less focus than its inaugural season, its enticing new character arc more fully details the most charismatic Defender.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Daredevil: Season 2

Daredevil’s second season couldn’t quite live up to its first, but it still earned a fresh rating from RT critics.

Critics Consensus:

Bolstered by some impressive action, Daredevil keeps its footing in season two, even if its new adversaries can’t quite fill the void left by Wilson Fisk.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

The Defenders

After years, Netflix’s plan to bring all its Marvel series together paid off. Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist united on the screen for the first time in The Defenders, but the series wasn’t exactly everything fans had hoped for.

Critics Consensus:

Marvel’s The Defenders further develops well-known characters in an action-packed arc whose payoff packs more than enough of a punch to offset its flaws.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78%

Jessica Jones: Season 3

The third season of Jessica Jones’ was its least popular but still managed to farewell the sarcastic hero in style.

Critics Consensus:

Even if it’s not the most satisfying finale for an entire era of Marvel television, Jessica Jones‘ final chapter finishes strong by giving its complicated heroine the space to change – and Krysten Ritter one last chance to work her sarcastic magic.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

The Punisher: Season 1

A surprising star from Daredevil’s second season was Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher. Bernthal earned enough acclaim to score his own series which gave an intriguing look at the life of the anti-hero.

Critics Consensus:

A rocky start can’t keep The Punisher from pushing the boundaries of Marvel’s TV universe with a fresh take on the comics-derived action thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

The Punisher: Season 2

Like many of the Marvel Netflix series so far, The Punisher’s second season couldn’t compare to its first.

Critics Consensus:

The Punisher‘s second season leaves fans torn between the undeniably action-packed fun and the underwhelming portrayal of the charismatic Frank Castle.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 61%

Iron Fist: Season 2

Iron Fist was easily the least loved of Marvel’s Netflix series. The second season was a marked improvement on the first but failed to hold a candle to any of the other seasons in the saga.

Critics Consensus:

Better action scenes and tighter pacing elevate Iron Fist‘s second season, but it remains a lesser light among MCU shows.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

Iron Fist: Season 1

Sitting at the bottom of the list is unsurprisingly Iron Fist’s first season which was panned by critics across the board.

Critics Consensus:

Despite some promising moments, Iron Fist is weighed down by an absence of momentum and originality.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

So, if you’re racing to get through the Marvel series before they disappear from Netflix, now you know which ones are considered the best. We’re still waiting to see where these shows will end up in Australia, but we will keep you posted!