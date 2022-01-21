Daredevil Renaissance: Where You Can Watch the Marvel Series Everyone’s Searching For

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Marvel’s catalogue of films and tv shows are in the middle of a pretty great run right now. Between Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s incredibly successful release, the hugely popular drop of Disney+ series Hawkeye, and the long list of shows on the way in 2022, MCU fans have no shortage of titles to get their eyeballs across right now. But among all this excitement for new content, a renewed interest in a less likely hero has also emerged: that hero would be Daredevil.

As Deadline has recently reported, the recent appearances of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox) in No Way Home and Kingpin (played by Vincent D’Onofrio) in Hawkeye has seemingly got Marvel fans interested in revisiting the Daredevil story.

Cancelled series Daredevil is reported by Deadline to have nabbed the 8th spot in Nielsen’s weekly U.S. streaming chart of original series between December 20 and 26, 2021. This would suggest there are a whole lot of people eager to refresh their memories of the series that wrapped in 2018.

What’s the series about?

If you’re new to the Daredevil series and the character more broadly, here’s the show’s synopsis to give you a quick introduction.

Matt Murdock manages to overcome the challenges that he faces due to him being blind since childhood and fights criminals as a lawyer and Daredevil.

The show ran for three seasons.

Daredevil also features Deborah Ann Woll (as Karen Page), Elden Henson (as Foggy Nelson), Jon Bernthal (as Punisher), Rosario Dawson (as Claire Temple), Elodie Yung (as Elektra) and Wilson Bethel (as Bullseye) alongside Cox and D’Onofrio.

Where to watch the Daredevil series in Australia

For those wishing to brush up on their knowledge of this arm of the MCU, you can find all three seasons of Daredevil available to stream on Netflix Australia.

Marvel fans shouldn’t be disappointed if they’re after a superhero series to obsess over after Hawkeye, either. The show has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92 per cent.

You can also find the 2003 Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck on Netflix if you’re so inclined. But, be warned, it wasn’t received anywhere near as well.