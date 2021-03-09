Everything You Need To Know Before Streaming Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Here to fill the WandaVision shaped void in our hearts is Marvel’s next TV show: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This latest streaming offer slots right into phase four of the MCU so you’d be forgiven for needing a refresher before diving in.

Luckily, we’re here to help with that. If it’s been a while since you’ve watched a Marvel movie or you want a cheat sheet before you watch, this is everything you need to know about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Who are the Falcon and Winter Soldier, again?

Falcon, aka Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie), is a former US Air Force airman and a friend of Steve Rogers (Captain America). Sam joined Captain America to help take down HYDRA in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He then joined the Avengers and helped save the Earth multiple times in multiple movies.

Falcon’s “powers” come by way of his EXO-7 Falcon jetpack which transforms into a set of mechanical wings allowing him to fly. Sam is also army trained and has skills in hand to hand combat, marksmanship and as a pilot.

The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (played by Sebastian Stan) has a longer history in the MCU. As Captain America’s childhood best friend, Barnes was believed to be dead after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. He then reappeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as a brainwashed killing machine for HYDRA.

Steve Rogers manages to break through to his old friend but his brainwashing is later reactivated by Baron Zemo. Barnes then becomes a huge part of the problem in Captain America: Civil War causing a rift between Captain America and Iron Man. In order to stop any further brainwashing attacks, Barnes goes into cryosleep in Wakanda only to be reawakened for the return of Thanos.

Along with being a super capable soldier and brain washable killing machine, the Winter Soldier also has a custom-made vibranium arm and is an expert wielder of pretty much any weapon he picks up.

What’s the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Following the events of Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will deal with Captain America’s legacy. It’ll also put Sam and Bucky’s already tentative friendship to the test.

The synopsis from Disney says this much:

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Unlike the sitcom strangeness of WandaVision, TFATWS looks set to be more of a spy thriller. The latest trailer gives a taste of the action to come.

What do you need to watch before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place after Avengers: Endgame in the MCU timeline. This means there are 23 canon films preceding this new show, so which do you need to watch?

Any of the MCU movies with Falcon and Winter Soldier are a good place to start. These are the essentials:

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo will also be returning in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. You’ll definitely need to watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War if you want to know who they are.

In preparation for this new series, Marvel is also releasing a bunch of short character pieces on Disney+. Known as Marvel Studios Legends, these short films collate all the big scenes of certain characters across MCU movies.

The good news is that episodes for Falcon, Winter Soldier, Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo will be released in time for this new series, so go check them out.

When and where can I watch it in Australia?

Thankfully, the wait between WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is blessedly short. TFATWS will premiere on March 19, 2021 and will release new episodes on Fridays for six weeks.

Episodes typically drop at 7 pm AEDT/6 pm AEST/5:30 pm ACST/4pm AWST. Aussies can catch it streaming exclusively on Disney+.