ALDI Is Slinging 37-Cent Coffees in Victoria for a Very Limited Time

ALDI is really leaning into the pop-up experience of late, with everything from wine bars to dumpling trucks. The latest pop-up offering from ALDI is a new Victorian Corner Store.

As of September 8, ALDI’s Victorian Corner Store is now open for business for two days, selling a range of baked goods, fresh sushi, ready-made meals, and barista-brewed Lazzio coffee for only 37 cents.

And even better, all sales of in-house coffees will be donated directly to ALDI’s national charity partner Camp Quality. And for every reusable cup brought to the store, ALDI Australia will double the donation amount for that sale to Camp Quality. Not too shabby.

Huw Longman, director of ALDI Corner Stores said of the launch that:

“ALDI’s Corner Stores have been designed to better meet the needs of our customers in high-density, urban areas. Shopping habits continue to evolve, and we are seeing a large audience of people who prefer shopping more frequently with a hyper-focus on convenience. “The ALDI Corner Store is designed purposefully to meet these needs, taking convenience and creativity and combining it with the kind of quality and savings that only ALDI can offer. It’s a curated experience for inner-city Melbournians that puts convenience at the centre alongside ALDI’s renowned value.”

Where can I find ALDI’s Victorian Corner Store?

Located at 501 Swanston St, the ALDI Victorian Corner Store intends to offer a one-stop shop for busy folks in Melbourne’s CBD who are looking for great deals on their everyday purchases. The store is open until 8:00 pm.

Varun Raheja, ALDI Buying Director said in a statement that:

“We are so excited to bring a unique in-store pop-up to Melbourne for the launch of Victoria’s first Corner Store. And who better to sample our coffee than the coffee aficionados of Melbourne’s CBD – who have worked the formula of delicious coffee and impressive convenience down to a fine art. With our Lazzio coffee receiving the Golden Bean Award for the past three consecutive years and the Canstar Award for being the Best Retail Coffee in Australia this year, we’re confident our beans stack up and will impress the coffee-loving Melbournians.”

If you’re in the area, be sure to swing past. The store is only hanging around until September 9.

If you want to read more about cheap coffee in Australia, check out this break down of the most competitive prices.