ALDI’s Pop-up Food Truck Is Serving Super Cheap Dumplings for One Night Only

ALDI recently came through for us with a pop-up wine bar that cost only $4.41 for a night out and now it’s blessing us with another cheap date idea: dumplings.

ALDI is opening a pop-up dumpling truck for one night only that will provide Syndeysiders with a meal that costs less than $2.

The truck will serve a full takeaway feed for just $1.44 a serve. This includes 6 delicious Urban Eats dumplings that include favourites like prawn gyoza and chicken dumplings.

It’s a cheap feed that is a blessing during these times when money is tight for everyone.

When and where will you find ALDI’s dumpling truck?

So if you’re now making new dinner arrangements you might like to know where ALDI’s dumpling truck will be located.

You’ll find it parked in the ALDI Bankstown car park in Sydney from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, August 12 (that’s today!).

There will be a limit of four serves per person and it will be a card-only payment situation.

The truck will only be operating while stocks last so get in quick if you want to cash in on this cheap meal.

Unfortunately, this is an offer only Sydney folks can partake in but hey if it goes well maybe we’ll see the dumpling truck go on tour.

ALDI is opening the Dumpling Truck in an effort to show customers that a good meal doesn’t have to break the bank. The $1.44 price tag equals around 23c a dumpling, which is the same price you’ll find them in bags in ALDI’s freezers.

This also means if you miss out on tonight’s dumpling truck you can still cash in on some cheap dumplings from ALDI. Some of the products the mythical freezer section offers include:

Urban Eats Classic Chicken Dumplings 750g – $8.99 (Limited time only)

Urban Eats Prawn Gyoza 750g – $8.99

Urban Eats Pork Dumplings 750g – $8.99

Urban Eats Soup Dumplings 500g – $8.99

Urban Eats Vegetable Gyoza 750g – $8.99

Urban Eats Prawn Hargow 700g – $10.99

Urban Eats Beef Dumplings 750g – $8.99 (Limited time only)

Urban Eats Family Dumpling Pack 625g – 20pk $10.99

Urban Eats Bao Buns 256g 8pk – $3.69

Urban Eats Cocktail Spring Rolls 1kg 60pk – $5.29

Urban Eats Spring Rolls 300g 6pk Chicken Green Curry or Cheeseburger – $4.99 (Limited time only)

What’s even better about all this? All proceeds from ALDI’s dumpling truck are going to its charity partner Camp Quality, so you can treat yourself to a good feed and do some good for society at the same time.