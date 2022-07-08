ALDI’s Pop-up Wine Bar Is a Perfect Match for Cheap First Dates

Have you ever sipped on a good ALDI wine or beer and thought, “wow, wouldn’t it be great to get this from a bar?” If that oddly specific thought has crossed your mind then you’re in luck. That’s right, ALDI has announced the opening of a boujee pop-up bar in Sydney’s CBD called the Trophy Room.

An ALDI bar? This is what cheap dreams are made of.

We already know how good ALDI alcohol is, especially for having such a low price point. That affordable pricing is one detail ALDI made sure to focus on with its pop-up bar.

For the lucky guests who manage to nab a seat, a night out at the ALDI bar will cost them just $4.41. No, you aren’t dreaming. That’s the cost of a glass of one of ALDI’s most prized wines and an equally-awarded cheese platter.

When and where does the ALDI pop-up bar open?

If you want to live a life of luxury within a budget, you’ll have to be fast because ALDI’s pop-up bar is only open for two nights.

From Friday 15th to Saturday 16th July, the Trophy Room will be serving up ALDI boozy goodness.

The Trophy Room was named to showcase the overflowing award wins of the wine, gin and cheeses on show. (It’s a humble ALDI brag.)

But this isn’t your usual Sydney bar where one cocktail sets up back $20, in accordance with ALDI’s style, the prices on the menu are reflective of the actual cost you can get in stores.

What do you get?

If you for some reason still need more convincing, here’s what you get with your $4.41 night out at the ALDI pop-up bar:

A double gold medal-winning gin cocktail on arrival

A specially curated tasting experience of ALDI’s most revered award-winning red and white wines from popular regions including McLaren Vale and Margaret River

A glass of wine of your choosing from the tastings on offer

A deluxe cheese platter laden with the most legen-dairy and highly acclaimed fromagerie

For all those wine-snobs out there, a glass of wine starts at around $0.83 for a Pinot Grigio, and the most expensive glass on the menu is a New Zealand Pinot Noir for $2.49 per glass.

I can’t forget about the cheeses either. A triple cream brie is just $0.56 for a single-serve and a smooth blue cheese is $0.62. Talk about a cheap night out.

How to book the ALDI pop-up bar

If ALDI’s pop-up sounds like your kind of night, you can select a sitting and purchase tickets from here.

Be quick though, it’s only open for two nights and it’s sure to be popular. There will be a waitlist for those who miss out in case there are any cancellations

Why an ALDI pop-up bar?

ALDI decided to open up the discount bar after they released their Price Report for 2022.

In the report, it was revealed that 44% of Aussies have cut back on going out to restaurants and bars this year due to the rising cost of living.

The Trophy Room aims to show us that we can still have award-winning nights out without having to break the bank.

We can only hope that more bars and restaurants in Sydney follow suit and give us the ability to have a cheap night out and still enjoy incredible food and drinks.