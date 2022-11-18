ALDI’s Black Friday Sale Includes TVs, Gaming Chairs and a Paddleboard

The best part about getting closer to the festive season is the arrival of outrageous sales that turn all of us into frantic shoppers. The best part about ALDI is how absolutely wild its product selection can be. Put those two things together, and you’ve got yourself ALDI’s beautifully chaotic Black Friday sale range.

But at ALDI, things are a little different this year. Instead of having a Black Friday sale, ALDI is giving Aussie shoppers an early mark to snap up their unmissable deals on Wednesday, November 23. Black Wednesday doesn’t have the same ring to it, but we’ll take the deals regardless.

If you aren’t sure what to get your loved ones for Christmas, you’ll almost certainly find something at ALDI for their Black Friday (Wednesday?) sale.

A few standouts this year include a $159 gaming chair and an inflatable stand-up paddleboard for $299. Wild stuff.

All I can say is that this Black Friday sale range truly embodies the chaos that is the ALDI discount section. You really never know what you’re going to find next to your bread.

What’s on offer in ALDI’s Black Friday sale?

Have a look at the wild things you can find in your local ALDI next Wednesday, November 23.

Kitchen and homewares deals:

Scanpan Spectrum 5pc Knife set – $24.99

Tefal Garment Steamer – $59.99

Tefal 24cm and 28cm Frypan Twin Pack – $59.99

De’Longhi 1.7L Kettle – $69.99

De’Longhi 4-Slice Toaster – $89.99

De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine – $179

Sharp Microwave 28L – $179

Dual Zone Fridge Freezer 43L – $499

Segway Ninebot Kickscooter F20A – $599

40-inch Full HD Android TV – $299

60-inch 4K UHD WebOS TV – $499

Tech deals:

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Charging Stand – $34.99

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds – $49.99

Philips Soundbar with Bluetooth – $99.99

Gaming Chair – $159

Smart Wireless Camera 2pk – $169

Gaming Desk with LED Light – $199

LG 34-inch Ultra-Wide Monitor – $349

Beach sale:

24 Can Cooler – $24.99

Towable Board – $24.99

Pop-up Beach Shelter – $29.99

Rustic Beach Cart – $59.99

Big Air Inflatable Kayak – $149

Big Air Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard – $299

Well, there you have it, ALDI’s epic Black Friday sale range. To check out if these products will be available at your local ALDI store, check out the website here.

This article has been updated to reflect ALDI’s 2022 Black Friday sales.