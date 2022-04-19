Here’s How You Can Get Onto Telstra’s High-Speed NBN for Just $1

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Big T will give new customers one month of its NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan for $1 with absolutely no obligation to stay on longer. That’s pretty much a free trial of Telstra’s high-speed NBN plans.

While older Telstra NBN plans had a modem fee if you cancelled within your first two years, this is no longer the case. On these plans, you can bail at any time and return your modem. Just note that if you fail to return the modem, you’ll still get hit with a $200 fee.

Here are Telstra’s discounted NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans:

Telstra’s NBN 100 plan normally sells for $100 per month, while its NBN 250 plan goes for $140. No matter which you pick, that’s pretty pricey for internet. At the same time, getting your first month almost free makes them far better value.

If you stayed on for six months, the first-month discount means your effective monthly rate works out to be around $91 per month for its NBN 100 plan or $116 for its NBN 250. This doesn’t exactly make the plans cheap, but it brings them closer in line with the competition.

Of course, the longer you stay with Telstra, the less effective value you get from your discounted first month. And hey, you can always just swap providers before you get billed for a second month if you decide you’re not happy with Telstra.

Telstra’s NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans are effectively congestion-free, with the telco reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps and 250Mbps, respectively.

Telstra’s NBN plans include its new third-generation Smart Modem, which facilitates 4G backup at speeds of up to 25Mbps. You’ll also get a three-month free subscription to Binge.

This deal runs until May 31.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.