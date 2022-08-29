How to Play McDonald’s Monopoly in 2022 and What You Can Win

Even if you’re not a fast food fan, it’s hard to not be tempted by McDonald’s Monopoly.

The hit scavenger game is back for 2022 and the folks at Macca’s are offering some very enticing prizes (as if you needed more of an incentive).

How does McDonald’s Monopoly work?

Like previous years, customers will be able to purchase any of the eligible items from Macca’s, peel off the Monopoly sticker and pray for a win. McDonald’s claims there’s a 1 in 4 chance to win big this year so we’ll take those odds.

The McDonald’s Monopoly game will be played in tandem with MyMacca’s app which, for the first time, will allow customers to scan and keep track of their wins as well as earn rewards points at the same time.

There are three types of prizes you can win. Instant Wins earn you a prize you can redeem straight away, Chance Cards can be scanned in the MyMacca’s app to reveal whether you’re a winner, and Collect to Win requires you to collect a full set of properties to redeem a larger prize.

The game will begin on August 31 and runs until October 18, 2022.

What prizes are on offer?

This year’s McDonald’s Monopoly prize pool is massive with $578 million worth of epic rewards to win.

“The Monopoly Game at Macca’s is a major fan favourite, that brings Aussies together with a little friendly competition. We’re excited to be offering over 58 million prizes this year, across a range of categories, with everything from travel, holidays, cash, camping and outdoors to fitness and electronics.” Marketing Manager of McDonald’s Australia, Tobi Fukushima, said in a statement.

So what exactly is on offer? Some of the prizes that Macca’s has teased include:

Volkswagen Polo GTI (worth $44,000)

The ICONIC gift cards (worth up to $10,000)

Webjet vouchers (worth up to $10,000)

Ampol free fuel for a year

1 year of free pet care from Pet Barn

A year’s supply of McDonald’s

If you want to get started with the McDonald’s Monopoly winning you can download and register in the MyMacca’s app now and then prepare to feast from August 31.