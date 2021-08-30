You Could Score Free McDonald’s for a Year With Macca’s Monopoly in 2021

If there’s one thing that’s sure to break your diet it’s McDonald’s Monopoly.

The hit scavenger game is back for another year, except in 2021 the fast food giant is upping the prize pool yet again. As if you needed more of an incentive to indulge in a cheeseburger.

How does McDonald’s Monopoly work?

As per usual, customers will be able to purchase their favourite eligible items from Maccas, peel off the little Monopoly sticker and pray for Park Lane.

To claim rewards and keep track of your current stash, you’ll want to use the MyMacca’s app. Once you’ve peeled your ticket, you can scan it into the app.

There are three ways to win with Macca’s Monopoly.

‘Instant win’ means you can physically take your winning ticket to the counter at a McDonald’s and claim your prize. ‘Collect to win’ requires you to find a set of coloured properties before you have the chance to win an even bigger prize. Finally, a ‘chance card’ will prompt you to play a game in the MyMacca’s app after scanning, which will allow you to win a range of prizes.

What prizes are on offer?

This year’s Macca’s Monopoly prize pool is bigger than ever before with $616 million worth of epic rewards.

“There are over 59 million prizes up for grabs, with everything from cars, electrical appliances, home accessories, gift cards, travel vouchers, cash and Macca’s products on the list,” said Tobi Fukushima, McDonald’s Australia’s Marketing Manager.

“With the number of prizes doubling the Australian population, we look forward to giving Aussies the chance to win big this year.”

Here are just some of the items customers have the chance to win:

Volkswagen cars (valued at over $30,000)

Outdoor Weber Kitchens (valued at over $10,000)

The Iconic gift cards

Free fuel for a year (worth $4000)

Travel vouchers

Free McDonald’s for a year

There will also be heaps of instant win McDonald’s products on offer, including free burgers, breakfast items and desserts.

This year, McDonald’s Monopoly game will run from September 1 until October 20, giving you over six weeks to find all your properties.

Plus, McDonald’s does delivery, so you’ll be able to partake even if you’re stuck in lockdown. Good luck!