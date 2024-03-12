McDonald’s Has Introduced A New Peel-And-Play Game

It’s been a long six months since McDonald’s ended it’s Monopoly game in Australia. While we likely still have another long six months to go until it’s return, the fast food restaurant has introduced a new game to tide us over. Dubbed ‘Surprize Fries’, McDonald’s is now offering peel-off sticker wins for those who purchase those classic Macca’s fries over the next month.
Here’s how it all works.
McDonald’s Surprise Fries: How it works
The Surprize Fries game will begin on Wednesday, March 13, and offers customers a 1 in 4 chance of winning a prize – according to McDonald’s.
In order to participate, customers must purchase a medium or large serving of fries (either solo or part of a meal) and then peel off the sticker on the carton to see if they’ve won a prize.
Unlike Macca’s Monopoly, the surprise fries promotion doesn’t require you to collect multiple tickets to win. Scanning your ticket into the MyMacca’s App will enter you into an additional prize draw that could score you $10,000 in cash – with draws being made every week.
What can you win?
Now let’s get to the good stuff. What can you win in the Surprize Fries prize pool?
Cash:
- 4x $10,000 Prize Wins
McDonald’s Gift Cards:
- 5 $1,000 McDonald’s Gift Cards
- 15 $500 McDonald’s Gift Cards
- 20 $200 McDonald’s Gift Cards
- 100 $100 McDonald’s Gift Cards
- 140 $50 McDonald’s Gift Cards
Gift cards:
- 1 $10,000 Klook Travel/Experience E-Voucher
- 10 $2,000 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers
- 25 $1,000 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers
- 1 $10,000 OZSALE Online Retail Voucher
- 10 $2,000 OZSALE Online Retail E-Vouchers
- 20 $1,000 OZSALE Online Retail E-Vouchers
- 100 $500 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers
- 250 $200 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers
- 100 $200 City Beach Retail E-Vouchers
- 20 $200 TCN Gift Cards
- 300 $100 TCN Gift Cards
- 50,000 $20 City Beach Retail Fashion E-Vouchers
- 50,000 $20 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers
- 50,000 $20 Mixbook Retail Photo Design E-Vouchers
- 2,500 $10 Card.Gift Online Retail Gift Cards
- 25,000 $5 Card.Gift Online Retail Gift Cards
- 2,258,954 $10 Retail Rewards E-Vouchers
- 1,450,000 $5 Retail Rewards E-Vouchers
Merch:
- 1,000 Macca’s Stainless Steel Drink Bottles
- 9,000 Macca’s Lunch Bags
- 800 Macca’s Bluetooth Speakers
- 800 Macca’s Picnic Blankets
Food:
- 2,175,824 Hot McCafe Coffees
- 1,450,549 Small Sundaes OR Apple Pies
- 2,175,824 Small Fries OR Hash Browns
- 870,330 Cheeseburgers or Bacon & Egg McMuffins
- 290,110 Fillet O-Fish OR McChicken Burgers
- 290,110 Big Mac OR Quarter Pounder Burgers
The promotion will end on Tuesday, April 9, so get out there and start peeling, scanning and snacking!
Lead Image Credit: McDonald’s Australia
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.