McDonald’s Has Introduced A New Peel-And-Play Game

It’s been a long six months since McDonald’s ended it’s Monopoly game in Australia. While we likely still have another long six months to go until it’s return, the fast food restaurant has introduced a new game to tide us over. Dubbed ‘Surprize Fries’, McDonald’s is now offering peel-off sticker wins for those who purchase those classic Macca’s fries over the next month.

Here’s how it all works.

McDonald’s Surprise Fries: How it works

The Surprize Fries game will begin on Wednesday, March 13, and offers customers a 1 in 4 chance of winning a prize – according to McDonald’s.

In order to participate, customers must purchase a medium or large serving of fries (either solo or part of a meal) and then peel off the sticker on the carton to see if they’ve won a prize.

Unlike Macca’s Monopoly, the surprise fries promotion doesn’t require you to collect multiple tickets to win. Scanning your ticket into the MyMacca’s App will enter you into an additional prize draw that could score you $10,000 in cash – with draws being made every week.

What can you win?

Now let’s get to the good stuff. What can you win in the Surprize Fries prize pool?

Cash:

4x $10,000 Prize Wins

McDonald’s Gift Cards:

5 $1,000 McDonald’s Gift Cards

15 $500 McDonald’s Gift Cards

20 $200 McDonald’s Gift Cards

100 $100 McDonald’s Gift Cards

140 $50 McDonald’s Gift Cards

Gift cards:

1 $10,000 Klook Travel/Experience E-Voucher

10 $2,000 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers

25 $1,000 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers

1 $10,000 OZSALE Online Retail Voucher

10 $2,000 OZSALE Online Retail E-Vouchers

20 $1,000 OZSALE Online Retail E-Vouchers

100 $500 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers

250 $200 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers

100 $200 City Beach Retail E-Vouchers

20 $200 TCN Gift Cards

300 $100 TCN Gift Cards

50,000 $20 City Beach Retail Fashion E-Vouchers

50,000 $20 Klook Travel/ Experience E-Vouchers

50,000 $20 Mixbook Retail Photo Design E-Vouchers

2,500 $10 Card.Gift Online Retail Gift Cards

25,000 $5 Card.Gift Online Retail Gift Cards

2,258,954 $10 Retail Rewards E-Vouchers

1,450,000 $5 Retail Rewards E-Vouchers

Merch:

1,000 Macca’s Stainless Steel Drink Bottles

9,000 Macca’s Lunch Bags

800 Macca’s Bluetooth Speakers

800 Macca’s Picnic Blankets

Food:

2,175,824 Hot McCafe Coffees

1,450,549 Small Sundaes OR Apple Pies

2,175,824 Small Fries OR Hash Browns

870,330 Cheeseburgers or Bacon & Egg McMuffins

290,110 Fillet O-Fish OR McChicken Burgers

290,110 Big Mac OR Quarter Pounder Burgers

The promotion will end on Tuesday, April 9, so get out there and start peeling, scanning and snacking!

Lead Image Credit: McDonald’s Australia