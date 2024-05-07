ALDI’s Epic Snow Gear Sale Is Back With Items Starting From $5

ALDI is home to many popular sales, particularly when it comes to its legendary Special Buys range. But its snow gear sale has to be one of the most renowned.

We don’t get a lot of snow in Australia, but that doesn’t stop us from packing our bags and heading up a mountain for some snowball fights, or popping over to our neighbours in New Zealand to make use of their legendary ski slopes.

The problem is, forking out hundreds of dollars for snow gear you’re going to use once or twice a year is expensive. That’s where ALDI’s snow gear sale comes in.

Each year, the Snow Gear Special Buys promotion sees an incredible response from shoppers. And it’s not hard to see why. The sale offers a range of warm winter wear for snowy conditions, with nothing costing over $100.

This year’s snow gear sale will kick off at ALDI stores across the country on Saturday, May 18.

What’s included in ALDI’s Snow Gear sale?

Now, the important stuff. What can you get your hands on in this winter sale?

There are over 70 items in the sale this year, here’s what’s on offer:

Adult’s clothing:

Adult’s Ski Jackets, $59.99

Adult’s Ski Pants, $49.99

Adult’s Snow Jackets, $59.99

Adult’s Snow Pants, $49.99

Adult’s Quarter Zip Snow Hoodies $49.99

Adult’s Premium Ski Jackets $99.99

Adult’s Premium Ski Pants $79.99

Adult’s Premium Softshell Balaclava, Bandana or Masks $9.99

Adult’s Premium Ski Gloves $34.99

Adult’s Premium Touchscreen Gloves $9.99

Adult’s Softshell Jackets $59.99

Adult’s Softshell Pants $49.99

Adult’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket $39.99

Adult’s Zipped Jacket or Quarter Zip Top $16.99

Adult’s Twosie Set $19.99

Adult’s Ski Fleece Top $19.99

Adult’s Merino Sweat Jacket, Hoodie or Pants $39.99

Adult’s Merino Tank or Camisole $19.99

Adult’s Merino Quarter Zip Top $39.99

Adult’s Thermoboots $34.99

Adult’s Ski Seamless Underwear $19.99

Adult’s Thermal Underwear 2pc $29.99

Adult’s Fleece Accessories $4.99

Adult’s Merino Blend Ski Socks $9.99

Adult’s Merino Accessories $11.99

Adult’s Ski Helmets $29.99

Adult’s Ski Goggles $17.99

Adult’s Knitted Beanie, Scarf or Neckwarmer $6.99

Adult’s Snowboard or Ski Gloves $14.99

Adult’s Ski Socks $8.99

Adult’s Cabin Cozies $4.99

Children’s Clothing:

Children’s Snow Jackets $39.99

Children’s Snow Pants $29.99

Toddler’s Snow Suits $34.99

Children’s Sherpa Fleece Jacket $24.99

Children’s Ski Fleece Top $14.99

Children’s Twosie Set $14.99

Children’s Accessories

Children’s Ski Helmets $29.99

Children’s Ski Goggles $15.99

Children’s Ski Gloves or Mittens $11.99

Children’s Merino Thermal Underwear $24.99

Children’s Knitted Scarf or Beanie $6.99

Children’s Ski Socks $8.99

Children’s Thermal Underwear Set $16.99

Children’s Cabin Cozies $4.99

Children’s Fleece Accessories $4.99

Miscellaneous:

Snow Sled $9.99

MaxxDry Heavy Duty Boot, Shoe and Glove Dryer $49.99

This year, ALDI has bolstered its snow gear with extra warmth. Jackets are insulated with Du Ponta Sorona, and the outer layers are wind-resistant while remaining breathable. The range takes inspiration from top ski and snowboard trends worldwide and include things like secure multi use pockets for phones or ski passes.

It’s worth noting that ALDI Australia has shared some fan tips ahead of the major sale date. Folks have been advised to get there early (there will be a line) and that you consider shopping either a size up or down depending on the item (confusing, we know – maybe just take a good look or try sizes out first).

You can check out the full catalogue when it goes live on ALDI’s Special Buys page. Just make sure you check that your local ALDI has stock before heading into the chaos on May 18.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI Supplied