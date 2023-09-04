How to Play McDonald’s Monopoly in 2023 and What You Can Win

Even if you’re not a fast food fan, it’s hard to not be tempted by McDonald’s Monopoly.

The hit scavenger game is back again in 2023 and the folks at Macca’s are offering some very enticing prizes (as if you needed more of an incentive).

How does McDonald’s Monopoly work?

Like in previous years, customers will be able to purchase any of the eligible items from Macca’s (like fries, coffees and McFlurrys) peel off the Monopoly sticker and pray for a win. McDonald’s claims there’s a 1 in 4 chance to win big this year so we’ll take those odds.

The McDonald’s Monopoly game will be played in tandem with MyMacca’s app which allows customers to scan and keep track of their wins as well as earn rewards points at the same time.

As usual there are three types of prizes you can win. Instant Wins are prizes you win instantly, if they are food tickets you can take your ticket into a store and redeem it straight away. Chance Cards can be scanned in the MyMacca’s app and will give you another 1 in 4 chance to win. Collect to Win requires you to collect a full set of properties to redeem a larger prize.

Additionally, once you’ve scanned five different properties you’ll have the opportunity to open the chest for a guaranteed win. This is limited to seven times during this run of McDonald’s Monopoly.

The game this year will kick off on September 6 and will run until October 24.

What prizes are on offer?

Screenshot: McDonald’s Australia

This year’s McDonald’s Monopoly prize pool is massive with $786 million worth of epic rewards to win.

“We’re always excited when it’s time to play the Monopoly Game at Macca’s, and with more than 62 million prizes up for grabs, we hope customers are excited too! We’re offering customers our great Macca’s value and so much more, with a chance to win cars, cash, travel and fashion gift cards, free Macca’s for a year and more,” Marketing Manager of McDonald’s Australia, Tobi Fukushima, said in a statement.

So what exactly is on offer? Some of the prizes that Macca’s has teased include:

2x ISUZU MU-X vehicles

$100,000 worth of EFTPOS e-gift cards

Fuel for a year from AMPOL

Up to 10 nights on a Pacific Islands P&O Cruise

A year’s worth of free McDonald’s

If you’re ready to get started with the McDonald’s Monopoly winning you can download the MyMacca’s app now and then prepare to feast from September 6.

This article has been updated with information about the 2023 McDonald’s Monopoly game.