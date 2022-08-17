These Are The Best Afterpay Day Sales Happening Right Now

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2022 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off this morning (Thursday, August 18) and will run until Sunday, August 21. From today, shoppers can get up to 70% off a range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.

That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if and when their Afterpay Day sales start and end. There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best sales.

READ MORE Everything You Need to Know About Afterpay Day 2022

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store, so it’s expected that this year will be no different.

When is Afterpay Day 2022?

Afterpay Day 2022 is slated for August 18 and will run until August 21 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop for the best deals and sales from around Australia.

The Best Afterpay Day Sales

The best Afterpay Day fashion sales

Tommy Hilfiger Baby Crop Tiny Linear Short Sleeve Top in White, $41.97 (usually $59.95)

The best Afterpay Day beauty sales

Confidence in a Cream Face Moisturiser & Day Cream, $61.60 (usually $77)

The best Afterpay Day homeware sales

KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer, $549 (usually $749)

eBay — Up to 15% off using the code AFPAYDAY

— Up to 15% off using the code AFPAYDAY KitchenAid — Save up to 20% on selected products

— Save up to 20% on selected products Silvi — 50% off all bamboo products

— 50% off all bamboo products Ecosa — 25% off sitewide

— 25% off sitewide Sleep Republic — $100 off the award-winning mattress with code AFTERPAYDAY100.

— $100 off the award-winning mattress with code AFTERPAYDAY100. Bed Bath n Table — 25-60% storewide

— 25-60% storewide Koala — Up to 30% off best sellers

— Up to 30% off best sellers Sheet Society — Take a further 20% off sale items for Afterpay Day sale

— Take a further 20% off sale items for Afterpay Day sale Dyson — Save up to $250 or receive a free gift with purchase

The best Afterpay Day Wellness sales

Lovehoney Power Play Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator, $42.47 (usually $84.95)

Lovehoney — Up to 50% off

— Up to 50% off Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off

This post has been updated since its original publication.