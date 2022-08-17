These Are The Best Afterpay Day Sales Happening Right Now

It’s official, the Afterpay Day 2022 sales are here! The major online shopping event kicked off this morning (Thursday, August 18) and will run until Sunday, August 21. From today, shoppers can get up to 70% off a range of fashion, tech, homewares and more during the four-day shopping extravaganza.
That said, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates, so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if and when their Afterpay Day sales start and end. There’s never any shortage of amazing Afterpay Day deals to take advantage of, so let’s dive right into our comprehensive list of the best sales.
What is Afterpay Day?
Afterpay Day is one of Australia’s biggest online shopping events. The most recent sale happened back in August last year and was a huge hit. The four-day shopping event saw Aussies save up to 70% on top brands both online and in-store, so it’s expected that this year will be no different.
When is Afterpay Day 2022?
Afterpay Day 2022 is slated for August 18 and will run until August 21 — meaning shoppers will have four full days to shop for the best deals and sales from around Australia.
The Best Afterpay Day Sales
The best Afterpay Day fashion sales
Tommy Hilfiger Baby Crop Tiny Linear Short Sleeve Top in White, $41.97 (usually $59.95)
- Glue Store — Up to 30% off
- The Iconic — 30-40% off exclusives and select products
- ASOS — Up to 70% off everything, use code Afterpayday for an extra 15% off
- Oodie — up to $40 off select adult and teens Oodies
- Culture Kings — Up to 70% off
- Cotton On — 30% off sitewide
- Myer — 25% off selected women’s clothing
- Rebel Sports — Up to 15% off storewide
- Fossil — Get 30% off with code AFTERPAY30
- JD Sports Australia — Extra 20% Off sale using the code EXTRA20
- Cue — 20% off everything when you shop with Afterpay
- David Jones — Save 20% on selected fashion, shoes and accessories
- Aje — 20% Off the edit
- Sheike — 20% off full-priced items
- Nude Lucy — 30% off selected styles
- Friend of Audrey — 20% off storewide
The best Afterpay Day beauty sales
Confidence in a Cream Face Moisturiser & Day Cream, $61.60 (usually $77)
- IT Cosmetics — 20% off sitewide
- Adore Beauty — Up to 20% off select products
- Oz Hair & Beauty — Up to 40% off sitewide
ESK Skincare — 15% Sale off kits received via the skin quiz
- Sephora — 20% off when you spend $120 using the code: AFTERPAY
- Priceline — 40% off L’Oreal Paris skincare range. Excludes clearance products
- Shaver Shop — Up To 75% Off + free shipping
- Go-To — Score a free full-size, nourishing body wash with all orders over $59 using the code: AFTERPARTY
- Naked Sundays — 20% off storewide using the code AFTERPAYDAY
- STUFF — 20% off sitewide
- BodyBlendz — 30% off sitewide using the code AFTERPAY30
- Mermaid Hair — 20% off sitewide
The best Afterpay Day homeware sales
KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer, $549 (usually $749)
- eBay — Up to 15% off using the code AFPAYDAY
- KitchenAid — Save up to 20% on selected products
- Silvi — 50% off all bamboo products
- Ecosa — 25% off sitewide
- Sleep Republic — $100 off the award-winning mattress with code AFTERPAYDAY100.
- Bed Bath n Table — 25-60% storewide
- Koala — Up to 30% off best sellers
- Sheet Society — Take a further 20% off sale items for Afterpay Day sale
- Dyson — Save up to $250 or receive a free gift with purchase
The best Afterpay Day Wellness sales
Lovehoney Power Play Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator, $42.47 (usually $84.95)
- Lovehoney — Up to 50% off
- Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off
This post has been updated since its original publication.
