Level Up Your Life

Subscribe

The 18 Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now

Courtney Borrett Avatar
Courtney Borrett
The 18 Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Calling all beauty lovers, the Afterpay Day sales have started, which means you can score big savings on your favourite brands and retailers. Currently, you can get 40 per cent off brands at Adore Beauty, 20 per cent off at Sephora, and 65 per cent off at Oz Hair & Beauty — and that’s just to name a few.

If you’re looking for more deals, keep reading because we’ve rounded up the best Afterpay Day beauty sales on right now.

READ MORE
A Running List of the Best Afterpay Day Sales

The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales

afterpay day beauty sales
Olaplex LashBond Building Serum, $97.60 (usually $122)
Dyson Airwrap Complete, $794 (usually $949)
afterpay day beauty sales
Esmi Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum, $52 (usually $65)
GHD Platinum+ Hair Straightener, $311.25 (usually $415)
afterpay day beauty sales
MCoBeauty Super Glow Golden Drops, $16 (usually $32)
Revlon ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick, $14.97 (usually $29.95)
afterpay day beauty sales
Marc Jacobs Perfect EDT 100ml, $123 (usually $205)
Spectrum 10-Piece Brush Set, $53.56 (usually $66.95)
afterpay day beauty sales
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette, $64 (usually $80)
  • Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off 110 brands
  • Dyson — Up To $450 off select products
  • Esmi Skin Minerals — 20 per cent off site-wide using the code AFTERPAY20 + a free $100 eye serum on orders over $149
  • ghd hair — Up to 25 per cent off sitewide
  • MCoBeauty — 50 per cent off sitewide
  • Priceline — Up to half price off big brand makeup sale – online only
  • Sephora — Get 20 per cent off sitewide with $120min spend
  • Look Fantastic — Up to 40 per cent off selected brands
  • Currentbody — Save on select Currentbody Skin and Dr Harris products
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, $75.60 (usually $108)
afterpay day beauty sales
Foreo LUNA Play Plus 2, $81.75 (usually $109)
The Beauty Chef GLOW F.A.C.E Oil, $56 (usually $75)
afterpay day beauty sales
Who Is Elijah Wall Street EDP 100ml, $134.25 (usually $179)
Ecoya Sandalwood & Amber Body Oil, $23.93 (usually $29.95)
afterpay day beauty sales
STRAAND The Halo Hydrator Calming Scalp Mask, $25.60 (usually $32)
afterpay day beauty sales
MAKE UP FOR EVER Limited Edition Artist Pencil Set, $112 (usually $140)
COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Power Essence, $30.40 (usually $38)
afterpay day beauty sales
Benefit Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint, $33.60 (usually $42)
  • Oz Hair & Beauty — Up to 65 per cent off selected brands
  • Foreo — Up to 25 per cent off at THE ICONIC
  • The Beauty Chef — Up to 25 per cent off storewide
  • Who is Elijah — 25 per cent off sitewide
  • JSHealth — 20% off sitewide on all orders over $75, with the code AFTERPAY20
  • Ecoya — 20 per cent off sitewide 
  • Clémence Organics — Up to 50 per cent off storewide
  • Gem — All orders $75+ receive a limited edition baby blue terry bag
  • STRAAND — 20 per cent off sitewide

Looking for more Afterpay Day sales?

Image credit: Benefit Cosmetics/Anastasia Beverly Hills

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

Here are the cheapest plans available for Australia’s most popular NBN speed tier.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

Leave a Reply