The 18 Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales You Should Be Shopping Right Now

Calling all beauty lovers, the Afterpay Day sales have started, which means you can score big savings on your favourite brands and retailers. Currently, you can get 40 per cent off brands at Adore Beauty, 20 per cent off at Sephora, and 65 per cent off at Oz Hair & Beauty — and that’s just to name a few.
If you’re looking for more deals, keep reading because we’ve rounded up the best Afterpay Day beauty sales on right now.
The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales
- Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off 110 brands
- Dyson — Up To $450 off select products
- Esmi Skin Minerals — 20 per cent off site-wide using the code AFTERPAY20 + a free $100 eye serum on orders over $149
- ghd hair — Up to 25 per cent off sitewide
- MCoBeauty — 50 per cent off sitewide
- Priceline — Up to half price off big brand makeup sale – online only
- Sephora — Get 20 per cent off sitewide with $120min spend
- Look Fantastic — Up to 40 per cent off selected brands
- Currentbody — Save on select Currentbody Skin and Dr Harris products
- Oz Hair & Beauty — Up to 65 per cent off selected brands
- Foreo — Up to 25 per cent off at THE ICONIC
- The Beauty Chef — Up to 25 per cent off storewide
- Who is Elijah — 25 per cent off sitewide
- JSHealth — 20% off sitewide on all orders over $75, with the code AFTERPAY20
- Ecoya — 20 per cent off sitewide
- Clémence Organics — Up to 50 per cent off storewide
- Gem — All orders $75+ receive a limited edition baby blue terry bag
- STRAAND — 20 per cent off sitewide
