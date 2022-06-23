GYG Has Added a Giant Burrito to Its Often-Forgotten Breakfast Menu

Did you know that Guzman y Gomez has a breakfast menu? It’s one of its lesser-known offerings, but with menu items like churro french toast and brekkie tacos, GYG actually does offer a pretty mean morning feed.

Now, the Mexican-style fast food restaurant is expanding its breakfast offering with a new Big Brekkie Burrito that looks like quite a mouthful.

The burrito, which Guzman y Gomez is calling 100 per cent clean, boats no added preservatives, artificial flavours, added colours or other additives.

So, what’s in it?

Per the GYG announcement on the new breakfast menu item, the Big Brekkie Burrito has:

…more mouth-watering streaky bacon, chorizo or fresh sautéed veggies, more fluffy free-range scrambled eggs and two crunchy hash browns and delicious jack cheese and pico de gallo, all wrapped in a bigger tortilla — packed with big flavours and guaranteed to leave you feeling fuller for longer.

It’s also relatively cheap at $10.90 per giant burrito. You can grab the Big Brekkie Burrito in-store from GYG’s Café Hola Breakfast menu, on the GYG app and via delivery from 7:00 am to 10.30 am each day.

And if you’re unsure where to get your breakfast burrito fix, you can find the GYG restaurants that serve breakfast across Australia here.

