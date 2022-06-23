Level Up Your Life

GYG Has Added a Giant Burrito to Its Often-Forgotten Breakfast Menu

Published 1 hour ago: June 23, 2022 at 1:35 pm -
Filed to:breakfast
fast foodfoodGYG
Image supplied

Did you know that Guzman y Gomez has a breakfast menu? It’s one of its lesser-known offerings, but with menu items like churro french toast and brekkie tacos, GYG actually does offer a pretty mean morning feed.

Now, the Mexican-style fast food restaurant is expanding its breakfast offering with a new Big Brekkie Burrito that looks like quite a mouthful.

The burrito, which Guzman y Gomez is calling 100 per cent clean, boats no added preservatives, artificial flavours, added colours or other additives.

So, what’s in it?

GYG breakfast menu
GYG’s breakfast menu now has a giant burrito. Image supplied.

Per the GYG announcement on the new breakfast menu item, the Big Brekkie Burrito has:

…more mouth-watering streaky bacon, chorizo or fresh sautéed veggies, more fluffy free-range scrambled eggs and two crunchy hash browns and delicious jack cheese and pico de gallo, all wrapped in a bigger tortilla — packed with big flavours and guaranteed to leave you feeling fuller for longer.

It’s also relatively cheap at $10.90 per giant burrito. You can grab the Big Brekkie Burrito in-store from GYG’s Café Hola Breakfast menu, on the GYG app and via delivery from 7:00 am to 10.30 am each day.

And if you’re unsure where to get your breakfast burrito fix, you can find the GYG restaurants that serve breakfast across Australia here.

If you’re after more on the GYG menu (we know a lot of you are as obsessed as we are) check out our write-ups on the meals staff at the restaurant enjoy most, as well as a list of the menu items from Guzman y Gomez that are the best value for money – because who doesn’t love a bargain feed?

Oh, and one last thing – did you know that GYG actually has some super tasty fries? If you’ve ever wondered how they compare to other Aussie fast food restaurants, however, here is an unofficial ranking, according to Lifehacker readers.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

