Guzman Y Gomez Is Serving up a Churro-Style French Toast for Brekky

Guzman Y Gomez, the much-loved Mexican chain, will be winning Aussie hearts all over again with its newest breakfast item — the Churro Toast.

Nothing says breakfast better than French toast. It’s warm, it’s comfortable and you can play around with the toppings depending on your mood. Luckily for us, Guzman Y Gomez (GYG) understands this well because starting today, 4 August, it’s going to be selling its own version of the sweet brekky treat.

GYG’s latest morning pick-me-up is a Churro-style French toast coated in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of its popular dulce de leche. If you’re after simplicity, then GYG’s latest creation will please you plenty.

It’s slightly denser than you usual French toast but that’s not to say it’s heavy. The toast itself isn’t overly sweet which is exactly what you’d expect given the Spanish phrase dulce de leche literally means ‘candy made of milk’. With that on the side, you need the toast to balance out the sweetness.

You’ll be served two pieces of Churro toast with the dip on the side which is a good enough portion for one person. Sharing is not an option unless you’re okay with going hungry. Like I mentioned before, it’s not a heavy meal (but you’ll be satisfied).

Personally though, I like my breakfast to be a mix of both sweet and savoury so you could always get a cheeky taco on the side. But that’s just me. Instead, you could sip on a large coffee while munching on your Churro toast and call it even.

Now the Churro toast is only available from 7am to 10:30am so don’t be lazy about getting in on the foodie train early in the am. It’s available both at restaurants (here’s the full list), via the GYG app and through the chain’s delivery partners. Menulog is currently doing free delivery for GYG until 10 August.

Once you’ve had a chance to try it, give us a shout in the comments and tell us what you think.