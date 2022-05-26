Need a Home Office Upgrade With Your Bread and Milk? ALDI Has You Sorted

Working from home has become a constant for many over the past two years. If you’re looking to upgrade your home office set up, or to spruce up your desk at work, ALDI’s Special Buys have come through again.

Some of the items in ALDI’s new home office range includes a standing desk for just $149 and an ergonomic desk chair for $99.99. There’s even an LG FHD monitor with HDR10 for under $300!

The home office Special Buys sale will be kicking off at ALDI from Saturday, June 4, 2022. With the EOFY coming up it’s the perfect tax time purchase for your WFH regime.

ALDI Home Office Special Buys

If you’d like a full preview of what you can get in this latest Special Buys sale, here’s everything ALDI is offering on June 4.

Office Stationery (Choose from Sticky Notes, Power Tack or Scissors) – $1.49 each

Assorted Whiteboard Magnets – $1.99 each

Office Pens, Highlighters or Erasable Pens – $1.99 each

Office Cable Organisation – $2.99 each

Tablet Cushion – $6.99

Desk Storage Accessories (Choose from Desk Organiser, Storage Box, Magazine Holder or Bin) – $7.99 each

Stainless Steel Lunchbox – $7.99

Stainless Steel Reusable Cutlery 7 Piece Set – $9.99

Dual USB Power Adaptor – $11.99

Duracell Batteries – $11.99

LED Clamp Lamp – $14.99

Assorted Faux Plants – $17.99 each

Assorted Office Accessories (Choose from Full HD Webcam, Condenser Microphone, Stylus Pen 2pk or Desktop Charging Stand) – $24.99 each

Lenovo Keyboard and Mouse Set – $39.99

Portable Laptop Table – $39.99

Anti-Fatigue Mat – $44.99

Flexible Laptop Stand – $49.99

Cygnett 3-in-1 Charging Stand – $49.99

Single Arm Gas Spring Monitor Mount or Dual Arm Monitor Mount – $49.99 each

Ergonomic Office Chairs – $99.99 each

Standing Office Desk – $149

LG 32-inch Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10 – $279

ALDI’s Special Buys never last long so make sure you check the product delays page before heading in-store. ALDI also just kicked off its winter warmers sale, if you need something to keep your new home office warm and cosy.

