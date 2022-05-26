Level Up Your Life

Need a Home Office Upgrade With Your Bread and Milk? ALDI Has You Sorted

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Published 35 mins ago: May 26, 2022 at 2:39 pm -
Filed to:aldi
dealshome officeshoppingwork from home
Need a Home Office Upgrade With Your Bread and Milk? ALDI Has You Sorted
Image: ALDI

Working from home has become a constant for many over the past two years. If you’re looking to upgrade your home office set up, or to spruce up your desk at work, ALDI’s Special Buys have come through again.

Some of the items in ALDI’s new home office range includes a standing desk for just $149 and an ergonomic desk chair for $99.99. There’s even an LG FHD monitor with HDR10 for under $300!

The home office Special Buys sale will be kicking off at ALDI from Saturday, June 4, 2022. With the EOFY coming up it’s the perfect tax time purchase for your WFH regime.

ALDI Home Office Special Buys

aldi home office sale
Image: ALDI

If you’d like a full preview of what you can get in this latest Special Buys sale, here’s everything ALDI is offering on June 4.

  • Office Stationery (Choose from Sticky Notes, Power Tack or Scissors) – $1.49 each
  • Assorted Whiteboard Magnets – $1.99 each
  • Office Pens, Highlighters or Erasable Pens – $1.99 each
  • Office Cable Organisation – $2.99 each
  • Tablet Cushion – $6.99
  • Desk Storage Accessories (Choose from Desk Organiser, Storage Box, Magazine Holder or Bin) – $7.99 each
  • Stainless Steel Lunchbox – $7.99
  • Stainless Steel Reusable Cutlery 7 Piece Set – $9.99
  • Dual USB Power Adaptor – $11.99
  • Duracell Batteries – $11.99
  • LED Clamp Lamp – $14.99
  • Assorted Faux Plants – $17.99 each
  • Assorted Office Accessories (Choose from Full HD Webcam, Condenser Microphone, Stylus Pen 2pk or Desktop Charging Stand) – $24.99 each
  • Lenovo Keyboard and Mouse Set – $39.99
  • Portable Laptop Table – $39.99
  • Anti-Fatigue Mat – $44.99
  • Flexible Laptop Stand – $49.99
  • Cygnett 3-in-1 Charging Stand – $49.99
  • Single Arm Gas Spring Monitor Mount or Dual Arm Monitor Mount – $49.99 each
  • Ergonomic Office Chairs – $99.99 each
  • Standing Office Desk – $149
  • LG 32-inch Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10 – $279

ALDI’s Special Buys never last long so make sure you check the product delays page before heading in-store. ALDI also just kicked off its winter warmers sale, if you need something to keep your new home office warm and cosy.

If you’re seeking some other EOFY deals, here are some specials running in Click Frenzy right now.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer at Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.