Level Up Your Life

ALDI’s Latest Special Buys Will Keep You Warm For Winter

Stephanie Nuzzo and Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: May 20, 2022 at 11:58 am -
Filed to:aldi
dealsshopping
ALDI’s Latest Special Buys Will Keep You Warm For Winter
Image: Getty/ALDI

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love a good ALDI Special Buys here at Lifehacker Australia. Another iteration of this glorious shopping event is kicking off on Wednesday, May 25, and this time it’s all about winter warmers.

The collection will include a high-end range of bedding with cotton quilt sets and rugs on offer. But the highlight has to be the hooded snuggle blanket for $24.99, which looks so warm and cuddly it will no doubt make it hard to get out of bed every morning.

There’s also a range of electric heaters on offer for those who need an extra bit of warmth in their home.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s Winter Special Buys sale:

aldi special buys winter
Image: ALDI

Winter bedding on sale

  • Soft Textured Rug – $39.99
  • Quilt Cover Set – Queen Size – $59.99
  • 410 Thread Count Fitted Sheet Set-  Queen Size $59.99 or King Size $69.99
  • Hooded Snuggle Blanket – $24.99

Winter heaters and accessories on sale

  • Door and Draught Stoppers – $9.99
  • Electric Blanket – King Size $59.99, Queen Size $49.99 or King Single Size $34.99
  • Convection Heater with Remote Control – $59.99
  • Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control – $69.99
  • De’Longhi Vento Oil Column Heater – $129
  • Outdoor Radiant Heater – $149
  • Outdoor Panel Strip Heater – $179

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite sale products.

If you’re on the lookout for other sales, check out some of the EOFY deals going on right now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.