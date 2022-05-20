ALDI’s Latest Special Buys Will Keep You Warm For Winter

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love a good ALDI Special Buys here at Lifehacker Australia. Another iteration of this glorious shopping event is kicking off on Wednesday, May 25, and this time it’s all about winter warmers.

The collection will include a high-end range of bedding with cotton quilt sets and rugs on offer. But the highlight has to be the hooded snuggle blanket for $24.99, which looks so warm and cuddly it will no doubt make it hard to get out of bed every morning.

There’s also a range of electric heaters on offer for those who need an extra bit of warmth in their home.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s Winter Special Buys sale:

Winter bedding on sale

Soft Textured Rug – $39.99

Quilt Cover Set – Queen Size – $59.99

410 Thread Count Fitted Sheet Set- Queen Size $59.99 or King Size $69.99

Hooded Snuggle Blanket – $24.99

Winter heaters and accessories on sale

Door and Draught Stoppers – $9.99

Electric Blanket – King Size $59.99, Queen Size $49.99 or King Single Size $34.99

Convection Heater with Remote Control – $59.99

Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control – $69.99

De’Longhi Vento Oil Column Heater – $129

Outdoor Radiant Heater – $149

Outdoor Panel Strip Heater – $179

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite sale products.

If you’re on the lookout for other sales, check out some of the EOFY deals going on right now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.