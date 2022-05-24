Level Up Your Life

Every Brand That’s Started Their Click Frenzy Mayhem Sales Early

4

Lifehacker Australia

Published 3 mins ago: May 24, 2022 at 11:35 am -
Filed to:click frenzy
click frenzy 2022click frenzy mayhem 2022dealsonline shopping
Every Brand That’s Started Their Click Frenzy Mayhem Sales Early
Image: iStock
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Get ready, folks! Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 is almost here. The 53-hour online shopping event will run from 7pm (AEST) tonight (Tuesday, May 24 2022) until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022, and includes a tonne of juicy sales and deals across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech. 

However, some brands have started their sales early, so you can shop a tonne of deals from big-name brands like THE ICONIC, Dyson, Adore Beauty, Koala, Lovehoney, and more right now. 

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them. 

READ MORE
Click Frenzy Mayhem Right Around the Corner, Here’s How You Can Make the Most of it

Here Are the Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 Deals

The Best Click Frenzy Fashion Sales

The Best Click Frenzy Beauty Sales

The Best Click Frenzy Wellness Sales

  • 2XU — 40-50% off select styles
  • PUMA — Save up to 75% off
  • Asics — Up to 35% off selected apparel
  • FILA — Minimum 50% Off Sitewide, up to 70% off women’s and men’s apparel, and footwear
  • Lovehoney — 20% off Sitewide + free express shipping when you spend over $120
  • Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off select products
  • L’urv Sportswear — Up to 20% off select styles
  • Under Armour — 30% off sitewide

The Best Click Frenzy Tech & Gaming Sales

  • Kogan — Huge savings across the board
  • HP – Save up to 40% on selected HP products
  • Dell — Save up to 40% on selected products
  • My Deal — Prices slashed on Dyson, Tefal, Apple, Tiffany & Co. and More. Plus, up to $110 off RRP on Apple AirPods
  • Vodafone — Huge discounts on a range of plans
  • OZSALE — Up to 80% off select styles and ranges
  • The Good Guys — Up to 20% off select products
  • Catch.com.au — Up to 20% off select products

The Best Click Frenzy Homewares Sales

We’ll be curating a running list of the best Click Frenzy deals right here, so bookmark this page, and we’ll keep you in the loop.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.