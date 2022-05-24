Every Brand That’s Started Their Click Frenzy Mayhem Sales Early

Get ready, folks! Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 is almost here. The 53-hour online shopping event will run from 7pm (AEST) tonight (Tuesday, May 24 2022) until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022, and includes a tonne of juicy sales and deals across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech.

However, some brands have started their sales early, so you can shop a tonne of deals from big-name brands like THE ICONIC, Dyson, Adore Beauty, Koala, Lovehoney, and more right now.

If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.

Here Are the Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 Deals

The Best Click Frenzy Fashion Sales

The Best Click Frenzy Beauty Sales

The Best Click Frenzy Wellness Sales

2XU — 40-50% off select styles

— 40-50% off select styles PUMA — Save up to 75% off

— Save up to 75% off Asics — Up to 35% off selected apparel

— Up to 35% off selected apparel FILA — Minimum 50% Off Sitewide, up to 70% off women’s and men’s apparel, and footwear

— Minimum 50% Off Sitewide, up to 70% off women’s and men’s apparel, and footwear Lovehoney — 20% off Sitewide + free express shipping when you spend over $120

— 20% off Sitewide + free express shipping when you spend over $120 Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off select products

— Up to 70% off select products L’urv Sportswear — Up to 20% off select styles

— Up to 20% off select styles Under Armour — 30% off sitewide

The Best Click Frenzy Tech & Gaming Sales

Kogan — Huge savings across the board

— Huge savings across the board HP – Save up to 40% on selected HP products

– Save up to 40% on selected HP products Dell — Save up to 40% on selected products

— Save up to 40% on selected products My Deal — Prices slashed on Dyson, Tefal, Apple, Tiffany & Co. and More. Plus, up to $110 off RRP on Apple AirPods

— Prices slashed on Dyson, Tefal, Apple, Tiffany & Co. and More. Plus, up to $110 off RRP on Apple AirPods Vodafone — Huge discounts on a range of plans

— Huge discounts on a range of plans OZSALE — Up to 80% off select styles and ranges

— Up to 80% off select styles and ranges The Good Guys — Up to 20% off select products

— Up to 20% off select products Catch.com.au — Up to 20% off select products

The Best Click Frenzy Homewares Sales

