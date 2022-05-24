Every Brand That’s Started Their Click Frenzy Mayhem Sales Early

Get ready, folks! Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 is almost here. The 53-hour online shopping event will run from 7pm (AEST) tonight (Tuesday, May 24 2022) until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, May 26 2022, and includes a tonne of juicy sales and deals across everything from fashion and beauty to homewares and tech.
However, some brands have started their sales early, so you can shop a tonne of deals from big-name brands like THE ICONIC, Dyson, Adore Beauty, Koala, Lovehoney, and more right now.
If you’re unsure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got you. We’ve compiled a running list of all the best Click Frenzy finds, so you can spend more time shopping the best Click Frenzy sales rather than looking for them.
Here Are the Best Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 Deals
The Best Click Frenzy Fashion Sales
- THE ICONIC — up to 40% off women’s, men’s, kids, home, sport and beauty
- Calvin Klein — Buy 2 Save 30%, Buy 3 Save 40%, Buy 4 or More & Save 50%*
- Tommy Hilfiger — 30% off sitewide
- New Balance — Click Frenzy Up To 40% Off selected styles
- City Beach — Buy One, Get One 50% Off women’s and men’s fashion, shoes and more
- Princess Highway — 20-50% off select styles
- Dangerfield — 20-50% off sale
- Alannah Hill — 70% off sitewide
- Jack London — 70% off sitewide
- Crocs — Up to 50% off selected styles
- Thomas Sabo — 20% off full-priced jewellery and watches
- Ray-Ban — Up to 50% off selected styles
- Sunglass Hut — Up to 50% off selected styles
- Connor — 30% off sitewide
- Guess — Up to 30% off select items
- The Oodie — Up to $40 off Adult Oodies
The Best Click Frenzy Beauty Sales
- THE ICONIC — 30% off select beauty products
- Adore Beauty — 25% off select beauty products
- GHD — 20% off sitewide + exclusive 10% off code listed on Click Frenzy website
- Shaver Shop — Up to 75% off select products
- ITCosmetics — 25 & off select products
- OZ Hair & Beauty — Up to 65% off sitewide
The Best Click Frenzy Wellness Sales
- 2XU — 40-50% off select styles
- PUMA — Save up to 75% off
- Asics — Up to 35% off selected apparel
- FILA — Minimum 50% Off Sitewide, up to 70% off women’s and men’s apparel, and footwear
- Lovehoney — 20% off Sitewide + free express shipping when you spend over $120
- Wild Secrets — Up to 70% off select products
- L’urv Sportswear — Up to 20% off select styles
- Under Armour — 30% off sitewide
The Best Click Frenzy Tech & Gaming Sales
- Kogan — Huge savings across the board
- HP – Save up to 40% on selected HP products
- Dell — Save up to 40% on selected products
- My Deal — Prices slashed on Dyson, Tefal, Apple, Tiffany & Co. and More. Plus, up to $110 off RRP on Apple AirPods
- Vodafone — Huge discounts on a range of plans
- OZSALE — Up to 80% off select styles and ranges
- The Good Guys — Up to 20% off select products
- Catch.com.au — Up to 20% off select products
The Best Click Frenzy Homewares Sales
- Koala — Spend and save up to $800
- KitchenAid — Save up to 20% on the RRP of selected products
- Dyson —
- V8 Origin – now $499 (save $350)
- V7 Motorhead Origin – now $399 (save $200)
- V10 Absolute + – now $849 (save $350)
- OZSALE — Up to 80% off select styles and ranges
- The Good Guys — Up to 20% off select products
- Emma Sleep — Save up to 55% off select products
- De’Longhi — Save up to 60% off select products
- Ergoflex — Save on select bundles
- Sheridan Outlet — 60% off Sheridan, 40% off pillows, quilts and more
- Adairs — Save up to 40% off select products
- GoodnessMe — 20% off 6 and 12 Monthly Subscription Boxes
