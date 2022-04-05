ALDI’s Bedroom Special Buys Is Back With a Bargain Mattress in a Box

It is time once again to scream about ALDI’s Special Buys. ALDI has won us over with self-set-up tents and cheap French door fridges, but this time it’s all about the bedroom. ALDI’s bedroom refresh and dreamy threads Special Buys are hitting stores this week which means your bank account should be very afraid.

The Bedroom refresh sale includes the foundations like mattresses, bedding and furniture, including ALDI’s incredibly affordable mattress in a box – complete with a memory foam comfort layer. A reminder that you should probably be replacing your mattress more often than you think.

The dreamy threads Special Buys, on the other hand, are all about sleepwear. There’s a range of cosy pyjama options for everyone in your family (including the dog), just in time for the cooler months.

The dreamy threads Special Buys will go on sale from Wednesday, April 6 while the bedroom refresh sale happens a few days later on Saturday, April 9.

As usual, the stock in ALDI’s sale aisle is limited so get in quick!

Top picks from ALDI’s bedroom and sleepwear Special Buys

We’ve run down a few of the best items for you from ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys to help your preparation.

On sale Wednesday, April 6:

Dog Pyjamas – $10.99

Men’s Knit PJ Set – $14.99

Women’s Waffle PJ Set – $14.99

Children’s Knit PJ Set – $9.99

Women’s Lounge Cardigan – $15.99

Women’s Flannelette PJ Set – $11.99

Women’s Night Shirt – $12.99

Women’s Plush Robe – $17.99

Men’s Coral Fleece Robe – $17.99

Men’s/Women’s Comfort Slippers – $12.99 ea

Men’s/Women’s Scuff Slippers – $6.99 ea

Men’s Flannelette PJ pants or PJ Top – $8.99 ea

Children’s Onesie – $14.99

Children’s Slipper Boots – $9.99

Children’s Bed Socks (2pk) – $4.99

Children’s Coral Fleece Robe – $9.99

On sale Saturday, April 9:

Mattress in a box (Single) – $159

Mattress in a box (King Single) – $189

Mattress in a box (Double) – $219

Mattress in a box (Queen) – $259

Mattress in a box (King) – $299

Bescape Bamboo Jacquard Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector (Single) – $29.99

Bescape Bamboo Jacquard Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector (Double) – $34.99

Bescape Bamboo Jacquard Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector (Queen) – $39.99

Bescape Bamboo Jacquard Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector (King) – $49.99

Mid-Century Bedside Table – $49.99

Mid-Century Bookshelf – $149

Sofa Bed – $299

Storage Footstool – $19.99

A few items from the sale are experiencing delays so check ALDI’s product delays page before you run off to shop.

If you’re not sold on the whole mattress-in-a-box concept here are a few reasons you should reconsider.