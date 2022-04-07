ALDI’s Latest Garden Sale Includes a Stone-Look Fire Pit for a Hot Price

Given the weather lately, it’s safe to say winter is well and truly coming. It may seem like an odd time to be decking out your garden, but ALDI’s upcoming gardening special buys have everything you need to turn your backyard into a warm winter haven.

For its April 16 Special Buys, ALDI has come out with its hottest bargain yet and is offering a stone-look fire pit for just $129. If you’ve ever dreamed about cosy winter nights around the fire this is absolutely your chance.

Along with that, ALDI’s gardening sale has a range of furniture items and planters that will transform the look of your outdoor space.

What’s on offer in ALDI’s gardening Special Buys?

Here’s every item on offer in ALDI’s gardening special buys which takes place on Saturday, April 16.

4 Arm Basket-hanger – $39.99

Sherpa-Lined Garden Clogs – $7.99

Leaf Rake Hands – $9.99

Premium Potting Mix 22L – $3.99

Hanging Basket with Basket Liner of Coco Liner (2pk) – $4.99 ea

Decorative Flower Steps – $39.99

Fern in Ceramic Pot – $14.99

Timber-Look Planter – $24.99

Decorative Planters – $19.99

Tea Cup Planter – $14.99

Terrazzo Side Table – $69.99

Garden Feature Chair – $99.99

Solar Wall/Post Light or Post Light – $29.99

Metal Garden Art or Statue – $24.99

Coir Mat – $17.99

Petrol Chainsaw 45cc – $99.99

Firelighters (3pk) – $1.99

Stone-Look Fire Pit – $129

As always, ALDI’s special buys are only available while stocks last and, usually, that isn’t long.

Also, it’s worth checking the Special Buys page on ALDI’s website and the product delays page to help plan your shopping day.

If you need some inspiration for how to style your new garden we have some styling trends that will turn that outdoor space into an oasis. Or if you’re limited on space here are some ways your balcony can become a backyard.

Don’t forget that this week ALDI’s special buys include bedroom attire including mattresses and furniture as well as winter sleepwear, which will make for the perfect lounge clothes around your new fire pit!