How Often Should You Be Replacing Your Mattress, Really?

I can barely remember to pack myself lunch before work, let alone navigate my way through the torturous (and expensive) adult task of replacing my mattress. Truth be told, I think I’m still sleeping on a god damn hand-me-down from my mum after she upgraded to the famous new mattress in a box last year.

That’s why, when I started digging into the depths of mattress content for this article, I was shocked to my very core to learn that the experts from The Sleep Foundation think we should be replacing that big ol’ lump we happen to sleep on every night (and day, if WFH actually means work-from-bed to you, too) once every six to eight years. Now, I know it sounds like such a doozy. I mean, who has time to shop for and fork out a stack of cold hard cash just for a new mattress every eight years? But once you read just how much benefit comes from simply swapping out your old, stained mattress for a new one, you just might change your mind.

Why Should You Replace Your Mattress?

Better Sleep:

It’s no secret old mattresses sag, their springs pop, and frankly, there comes a point when they get too worn-in to be comfortable anymore. A new mattress with support functions tailored to your individual needs (back support/neck support) might be the answer to getting more quality shut-eye. And we all know how beneficial a good night’s sleep is!

Fewer Aches and Pains:

Have you ever woken up with a stiff back and sore neck? You’d be surprised to learn that your bed may well be a part of the problem. How? The older your bed is, the more it sags, contributing to an overall reduction in support. A new mattress will help make sure there’s support in the places you need it, as well as ensure your spine is aligned correctly.

Reduced Motion Transfer:

If you sleep with a partner, your kids, your dog and two cats (or all four), a new mattress can help to reduce the transfer of motion from one side of the bed to the other. This means if anyone moves on the other side of the bed, you’ll be less likely to feel it (and if you’re a light sleeper, you’ll be less likely to be woken up by movement).

Say Good Bye to Your Allergies:

I hate to say this, but there’s a strong chance you could be laying on dust mites, mould and a bunch of other bacteria while you sleep. To add fuel to the fire, a study actually found old mattresses have the highest concentration of dust mites than any other household item. Other allergens are also hidden deep in your mattress’ layers that could be contributing to your allergies or asthma.

Our Top Mattress Picks

You spend one-third of your life in bed (no doubt more after the two unprecedented years we’ve had), so investing in a mattress upgrade is essentially equivalent to investing in a better you. Don’t skimp on the essentials.

Ahead, I’ve rounded-up my top bedroom picks for you to peruse. Bonus points because a fair few of them are going for a sweet bargain.

Our Top Mattress Protector Picks

