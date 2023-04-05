ALDI’s Special Buys Is Bringing Back the Mattress in a Box

ALDI’s mattress in a box is back by popular demand for this month’s Special Buys range.

ALDI’s Special Buys range, which features the fabulously affordable mattress, is focused on making sure you have all the supplies you need to have a warm and restful sleep as we slowly creep into colder weather.

The ALDI mattress (by Estelle) in a box is on offer for $149 for a single and $279 for a king, which is up to $20 less than it was last year. The mattress will be on sale from Saturday, April 15.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s Bedroom Special Buys

ALDI Deals available April 12:

Organic cotton flannelette fitted sheet set (Queen) – $59.99

Flannel blanket (Queen) – $19.99

Flannel blanket (Single) – $14.99

Organic cotton flannelette fitted sheet set – $34.99 (Single) and $39.99 (King single)

(Single) and (King single) Snuggle pillow – $19.99

Charcoal-infused memory foam pillow – $29.99

Australian Wool quilt – $99.99 (Queen) and $109.99 (King)

(Queen) and (King) Reversible wool underblanket – $99.99

Wool blend pillow – $19.99

Luxry 50/50 duck down and feather quilt – $139.99 (Queen) and $149.99 (King)

(Queen) and (King) Men’s knit PJ set – $15.99

Women’s waffle PJ set – $14.99

Dog pyjamas – $10.99

Men’s coral fleece robe – $18.99

Men’s flannelette PJ pants – $9.99

Men’s waffle knit PJ top – $8.99

Men’s comfort slippers – $12.99

Men’s scuff slippers – $6.99

Women’s long-sleeve sleep tee – $13.99

Women’s lounge cardigan with hood – $16.99

Women’s waffle PJ set – $14.99

Women’s plush robe – $18.99

Women’s flannelette PJ set – $12.99

Women’s scuff slippers – $6.99

Women’s comfort slippers – $12.99

ALDI Deals available April 15:

Pocket spring mattress with a memory foam comfort layer and Eurotop design – $149 (Single)

(Single) Pocket spring mattress with a memory foam comfort layer and Eurotop design – $179 (King Single)

(King Single) Pocket spring mattress with a memory foam comfort layer and Eurotop design – $199 (Double)

(Double) Pocket spring mattress with a memory foam comfort layer and Eurotop design – $239 (Queen)

(Queen) Pocket spring mattress with a memory foam comfort layer and Eurotop design – $279 (King)

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite products.