That Tent That Sets Itself up Is Back in Aldi’s Camping Special Buys Sale

Now that the summer heat is easing and the Easter weekend is coming up, there’s no better time to take a camping trip. Although to take a camping trip you’ll need all the right equipment. ALDI’s got us covered in that department.

ALDI’s latest Special Buys Camping sale is back again and it’s taking place on Saturday, April 2.

Highlights include ALDI favourite onezee sleeping bags, which is basically a fully insulated sleeping bag shaped to fit your body. These absolutely wild inventions are selling in purple, yellow, pink and black for just $49.99.

Most importantly, however, there is an instant set-up tent on offer. Setting up a tent is one of the most arduous tasks of camping, so sign me up for one that does all the work. The tent comes in four, six and eight-person sizes and features blackout material.

The sale also covers a range of camping accessories such as fans, camp chairs, generators and rainproof clothing.

What’s on offer in ALDI’s 2022 camping sale?

Here are some of the products on offer in ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys sale:

Premium Tent Pegs – $9.99

Camping Tools (Camp axe, shovel, tent peg hammer or puller) – $9.99 ea

Adult’s Hiking Socks – $11.99

Tarp Pole – $9.99

Camp Rope 40m – $9.99

Light with Bug Zapper – $19.99

Cast Iron Cookware (30cm Frypan, Dutch Oven, Double Jaffle Iron) – $19.99 ea

Heavy Duty Tarp – $19.99

Canvas Storage Bags – $19.99 ea

Adult’s Merino Blend Tee – $19.99

Winter Sleeping Bag – $24.99

Water Repellent Picnic Rug – $29.99

Byron Bay Camp Chair – $29.99

Camping First Aid Kit 64pc – $29.99

Powered Battery Box – $49.99

Uniden UHF Handheld Radio – $49.99

LED Camping Light Kit – $49.99

Sleeping Bag One-Zee – $49.99

Queen Size Air Mattress – $59.99

Adult’s 3-in-1 Jacket – $59.99

Travel Camp Quilt – $69.99

Spotting Scope – $69.99

Wildlife Camera – $129

Solar Panel Kit 160W – $169

Night Vision Devices – $169

Inverter Generator – $399

Dual Zone Portable Fridge Freezer 75L – $599

Instant Blackout Tent 4 person – $169

Instant Blackout Tent 6 person – $199

Instant Blackout Tent 8 person – $299 (online only)

Now, if you’ve ever shopped in an ALDI sale before you’ll know that stock runs out fast. It’s the quick or the dead out there so make sure you come prepared.

If you want to plan ahead you can see all the items and images on ALDI’s Special Buys page here. You should also check out the product delays page to see if any items will be missing at your local store.

Best of luck, shoppers. Here’s hoping you come away with everything you need for your next camping holiday.