You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Bought a Mattress in a Box

I’ve wanted to try a mattress in a box for the longest time because a) I didn’t know how old my current mattress was or how I ended up with it, b) I move house more than I care to admit and, c) I was flat-out curious as to how it all worked. So with my latest move (I’ve moved about eight times in the last decade), it made sense for me to give the award-winning Eva mattress a whirl.

There’s a reason this thing has over 2,ooo five-star reviews, right? Please, follow my journey of testing that theory. This Eva mattress review was quite the ride.

Eva Mattress delivery

I figured I would make my delivery day, moving day, and cut out any need to bring my old mattress to my new abode. Besides, it’s free next-day metro delivery, so why wouldn’t I lap up that opportunity?

The delivery for the Eva mattress was between 9:00 am-4:00 pm on a Saturday, and my delivery driver gave me a buzz with a more specific two-hour window. I asked politely if he could give me a 30-min heads up when he was close as I was between two houses, and that’s exactly what he did. Heaven. Then, like clockwork, a big delivery trucked arrived. It was time.

There it was, exactly as I had imagined. The delivery drivers kindly pulled it out of the truck and wheeled it inside with the nifty little wheels that come on the bottom of the box (you just need to remove them when recycling).

However, it’s not part of their job to take it upstairs for you, so I found myself in a bit of a pickle when it came to getting it up to my room – which also happened to be up five flights of stairs. You see, it’s 55kg. The Caution instructions on the box also told me not to even think about trying to wheel it up the stairs, so there went that idea.

If you’re in an apartment or have a room on the bottom level, you’re laughing. If not, it’s 100% a two-person job to lug the Eva mattress to whichever level it needs to be. My roommate and I kindly asked the delivery drivers for our other big things – like the fridge and mirror – if they could take it up the stairs, and they obliged. Crisis over.

The unboxing

If you’re ever wondered what a vacuum-sealed, rolled-up mattress looks like, do I have a treat for you:

A cocoon that is about to become a beautiful butterfly that I will never leave. Now, within the Eva mattress box comes a cutting tool that provides those orgasmic glides you sometimes get when cutting wrapping paper.



It also comes with a QR code to help you along your unboxing journey, but I was so excited that I kept moving forward. Be patient. Watch the instructions. You’ll see why when you keep reading. Before I whipped that out the cutting tool, I picked off the tape so I could unroll it. It was time to reveal this creature’s real beauty.

A little unusual to look at, but I could start seeing my room coming together, including how big my room actually was with a Queen Eva mattress inside it.

Because I get confused by most things, I didn’t know which side was up to down. Clearly, looking back, it made sense that the way it rolled up would be the way in which you keep it, and open it. But I was overwhelmed. Luckily, there was a QR code on the little booklet with the cutting tool, which took me direct to this unboxing video. This is why you read (watch) the instructions first.

What happened next cannot be described in photos. As I started slicing (or gliding, if you will), the mattress started expanding with a very loud release noise. If I have one tip for you, it’s to do the unboxing during daylight time when everyone’s awake. It’s not a quiet process. But a worthy one. Look at this:

The verdict

The minute I laid my back on the Eva mattress, I was in heaven. It was honestly like falling onto a cloud, which I now know is because of the density foam layer, providing firmness, comfort and support.

It wasn’t long before my boyfriend came over, and we did a few little tests. Not like that. I closed my eyes, he turned over next to me, and I didn’t feel a thing. This is thanks to the pocket springs, which minimise tossing and turning and the overall disturbance of whoever you’re co-sleeping with. Stunning.

I’ve now had the mattress for a full fortnight and it’s definitely one of those ‘Why didn’t I do this earlier?’ things in life. The mattress has millions of gel beads inside that claim to maintain the right temperature throughout the night, along with the gel memory foam adapting to your body to redistribute heat.

I’m in the middle of an Aussie winter, and can safely say I haven’t woken up mid-sleep in cold or hot sweats. This isn’t something I usually experience, to be fair, but I can experience it when actually going to sleep, but it hasn’t happened with the Eva mattress as yet.

Another thing I haven’t really copped is allergies – hear me when I say mine are bad, and spontaneous. I didn’t actually realise that I was experiencing life without them until I stayed at my mum’s the other night, and they returned. If there’s anything that wakes me up, it’s the dreaded hayfever tickly throat.

Now, I think the reason I haven’t been copping them is because of the Eva mattress’ latex foam, which is dustmite resistant and antimicrobial, and also has an open-cell and pinhole structure that allows the materials to flex and breathe. That being said, I’ve just moved house, so there’s every chance I’m just in a cleaner setting than before, or mum’s house is a bit dusty (sorry mum).

Eva mattress price and warranty

There’s no point beating around the bush. The Eva mattress is $900 for a Queen, going up or down in $100 increments depending on bed size.

It’s an investment in your bedroom, your sleep, your relationship and ultimately your life. If it was cheap, you’d have cause for concern. Think of it as a one-off purchase (at least for a very long time) or try and break it down to cost-per-wear. You’re paying about $1 a night for the first 2-and-a-half years, then it’s free every night thereafter. Does that help?

If you’re not stoked on it within the first 120 days, you can return it for a full refund, free of charge. You know when retailers whip out that offer, that literally everyone keeps their product because their lives are better for it. It also comes with a 12-year warranty, which is pretty much a guarantee it’ll be a worthy purchase.

Ultimately, yes, $900 is a lot of money. But can you put a price on your health and wellbeing?

You can buy the Eva Mattress here.