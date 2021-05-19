Set Your Alarms Because ALDI’s Home Sale Includes a French Door Fridge

To no one’s surprise, ALDI’s Special Buys has done it again and offered up a range of items we simply can’t refuse. This time it’s a boutique range of bed and bathroom linens and a crop of new online exclusives.

Sheets and towels may not seem very thrilling to some, but I for one have reached the point of adulthood where I get far more joy out of new linens than I probably should.

So, let’s get excited about a range of sheets and towels that are stylish and super affordable all at once.

On offer is a range of luxury quilts, pillows, sheets, mattress toppers, and all the towels you’ll ever need. This range will be included in ALDI’s Special Buys sale on Wednesday the 26th of May.

That’s one week away, so start planning your new bedroom aesthetic now.

ALDI’s Bedroom and Bathroom sale

If you’re wondering what exactly you can get in this home sale and for how much, we’ve broken down some of the highlights for you below.

Quilted coverlet set – Queen/King size – $69.99

Quilt cover set – Queen size – $59.99

410 thread count fitted sheet set

– Queen size – $59.99

– King size – $69.99

– Queen size – – King size – Deluxe pillow with a touch of silk – $19.99

Deluxe quilt with a touch of silk

– Queen size – $79.99

– King size – $89.99

– Queen size – – King size – Deluxe mattress topper

– Queen size – $69.99

– King size – $79.99

– Queen size – – King size – Soft textured rug – $39.99

Hand towel – $4.99

Bath towel – $9.99

Bath mat – $9.99

Luxury microfibre bath rug – $19.99

But wait, there’s more.

Online exclusives

Not only is ALDI launching a range of homewares for your bedroom and bathroom, but they’re also launching some new online exclusive Special Buys products including – a whole damn fridge!

Two items will be part of a limited trial of online exclusive special buys including:

Queen size latex mattress in a box – $499 (available 8:30 am AEST, Wednesday, May 26 )

(available 8:30 am AEST, ) French door fridge (545L) – $879 (available 8:30am AEST Saturday, May 29)

If you’re keen on grabbing these two bargains you can pick them up online from ALDI’s website at the times listed above.

Don’t forget ALDI’s popular snow gear sale is this weekend, so set your alarms.