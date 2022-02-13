9 Netflix Movies That Will Restore Your Faith In Love

Folks, Valentine’s Day is back again, but regardless of whether you celebrate, sometimes you just need a nice movie about love to restore your faith in the world. That, or you need something cheesy to indulge in and a cheese toastie isn’t cutting it. Enter Netflix’s love and romance collection.

Netflix is full of movies and TV shows in every genre you can imagine. From thrillers to top-rated TV shows, you’ll find something for everyone and that includes romance movies, rom coms or movies pondering the questions of love.

Here are some of the best movies about love and romance you can find on Netflix Australia.

Movies about love on Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix’s trilogy of teen romance movies based on Jenny Han’s novels is the ultimate warm hug. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever have been Valentine’s Day staples over the past couple of years.

Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the film kicks off when someone mysteriously mails the love letters Lara Jean has been harbouring to all the boys she’s had crushes on over the years. One of those boys is Peter Kavinsky, who is desperate to make his ex jealous and embarks on a fake relationship with Lara Jean. Who doesn’t love the fake-relationship-to-true-love trope?

Love and Monsters

Nothing says romance like trekking across a monster-infested land to reach your true love.

That’s exactly what Joel does in Love and Monsters as he risks it all travelling from his safe underground community to reach his girlfriend who he’s been separated from for seven years. There’s plenty of love and also plenty of monsters.

Always Be My Maybe

Childhood friends who sleep together, have a falling out and then reunite years later is a recipe for a great rom-com if I’ve ever heard one.

Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves in a story that does just that, as well as exploring the complications of dating in the public eye.

The Kissing Booth

Netflix has been on a roll with the trashy teen romantic comedies and The Kissing Booth is one of the best.

The initial film, which stars Joey King as a teenager who ends up falling for her best friend’s older brother after they kiss at the school kissing booth, spawned a whole trilogy of films following Elle and Noah’s complicated romance.

Trainwreck

Putting the comedy in rom-com is Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck. Schumer plays a hard-drinking, free-spirited young journalist who prefers one night stands to serious relationships.

That mentality starts to shift when she meets Bill Hader’s Aaron, a sports doctor who starts to change her mind about sport and about love.

Holding The Man

Sadness tends to make up the other half of romance movies, but for some reason, we watch them anyway.

Holding The Man is one of the best homegrown Aussie love stories out there, but prepared to have a good cry as well. The story of Tim and John’s romance is truly powerful as they overcome discrimination, separations and loss throughout 15 years of their relationship.

The movie gives a poignant view of the challenges facing gay men and also manages to tell a beautiful story that will stay with you.

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

There have been some absolute classic rom-coms over the years, but How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of the best.

The film pits Kate Hudson against Matthew McConaughey in a battle of love. Hudson is a journalist trying to write a story about how she can drive a guy out of a relationship in 10 days. McConaughey meanwhile is an ambitious advertising exec who wants to prove he knows enough about love to lead a new campaign, so vows to get a woman to fall in love with him in 10 days.

You can imagine what happens when these two meet.

Twilight

Everything may be a better love story than Twilight, but it’s still a love story.

Stephanie Meyer’s vampire fiction novels went on to spawn one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. People all around the world were captured by Bella and Edward’s supernatural love story for five movies.

If you like attractive vampires, creepy small towns, and superhuman baseball, you’re going to love watching Twilight on Netflix. If not, it’s at least good for a laugh.

The Big Sick

This film, written by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, is based on the writers’ own complicated love story. The Big Sick is a refreshing movie about family pressures, connection and the shock of being faced with a crisis early on in your relationship. It’s a moving watch.

The synopsis reads as follows:

A Pakistani stand-up comedian develops a relationship with Emily, a graduate student. But when she falls sick and is placed in an induced coma, he takes care of her while bonding with her parents.

This article on love movies on Netflix has been updated for Valentine’s Day. Happy watching, lovebirds.