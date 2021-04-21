6 Reasons Love and Monsters Is Worth Your Time

So, there’s this movie out there called Love and Monsters. Its worldwide release was marred by the pandemic and it eventually received a quiet launch on digital-on-demand late last year. But now that it’s hit streaming it’s starting to get the attention it deserves.

Here are just a few reasons why you should give Love and Monsters a shot.

There’s love and monsters

Look, Love and Monsters is a simple film at heart. It’s all in the title.

Basically, a monster apocalypse hits Earth, forcing all the humans to live underground to survive. That’s the monster part.

The love part comes when our protagonist, Joel, decides he’s going to brave the outside world to go after his girlfriend Aimee, who he was separated from seven years ago when the apocalypse began.

Joel then ventures out on a cross-country trek to find his long lost love and fight through any monsters that stand in his way.

It’s not your typical dark and gritty sci-fi monster movie. Love and Monsters is actually being billed as an action-adventure comedy, so you’re sure to have some fun.

It was filmed in Australia

All the Hollywood productions may have moved to Australia for the time being, but before that, it was pretty rare to see our land down under highlighted on the big screen.

Filming on Love and Monsters took place over two months in 2019 on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and around Queensland. So, if nothing else, show up to support our local cast, crews and beautiful landscapes.

The cast is stacked

Ok, it’s not Oceans-level stacked but the cast on this film is still very decent.

It stars Dylan O’Brien of Teen Wolf fame in the lead role. Alongside him is Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick, Ariana Greenblatt (soon to star in the Borderlands movie) and Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead star Michael Rooker.

And, just for us Aussies, Home and Away star Dan Ewing is in there, too.

The talent behind the camera is just as good with Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen on producing duties.

It’s even Oscar-nominated. That’s right, Love and Monsters has nabbed a Best Visual Effects nomination in this year’s Oscars. Stay tuned to find out if it wins. If it does, it’ll give a few more Aussies Oscar gold.

It’s getting good reviews

If you weren’t convinced by the trailer, don’t despair. Love and Monsters is actually getting positive reviews from critics.

It’s currently certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 93% and an audience score of 89%. Not bad, not bad at all.

Sure, some reviewers say it lacks substance, but they also say it’s very heartwarming and a lot of fun. That’s what we need in our lives right now.

If Kong vs Godzilla scratched a monster mayhem itch for you, you might want to dive into something else equally silly and full of monsters. Love and Monsters is here for you.

There’s a dog

Oh, sorry, did I forget the most important cast member? That’s right, there’s a dog.

The dog, named Boy, is played by an Australian kelpie who perfectly conjures up those Red Dog feels.

If you’re worried about the dog’s wellbeing in a monster movie (as you should be), you can check out Does The Dog Die.

It’s on Netflix now

After giving you this whole spiel that has definitely convinced you to watch Love and Monsters, you’re probably wondering where you can watch it?

Aussies can stream Love and Monsters right now on Netflix. It’s that easy.

I am now out of reasons and you are out of excuses. Go and give Love and Monsters a shot.