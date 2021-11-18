Sad Movies on Netflix That Will Give You That Much Needed Cry

Look, it’s been a tough two years – it’s fine to have a good cry every now and then. If you’d rather have an excuse to cry rather than burst into tears spontaneously (me) then a sad movie is the perfect cover. Luckily for our tear ducts, there’s a whole bunch of sad movie options on Netflix.

Here are some of the best sad movie picks on Netflix. BYO tissues.

The best sad movies on Netflix Australia

The Boy In The Striped Pajamas

The Boy in The Striped Pajamas is easily one of the saddest books around, and it’s an equally sad movie.

The story follows Bruno, the eight-year-old son of a commander at a Jewish concentration camp in WWII. Like the innocent young child he is, Bruno befriends another young boy who is trapped on the other side of a fence near his home, unaware he is a prisoner.

Watch The Boy In The Striped Pajamas here.

Marriage Story

Marriage Story will hit any child of divorce right in the feels. The story takes an intimate look at the unravelling of a marriage and the impact it has on both parents and their young son.

The film by Noah Baumbach was nominated for awards many times over thanks to its raw performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johannson.

Watch Marriage Story here.

Marley & Me

If there’s anything that’s guaranteed to make everyone cry, it’s a dog movie, and Marley & Me is one of the most notorious.

The film explores the life lessons a couple learn after bringing an adorable and troublesome yellow labrador, Marley, into their lives.

Watch Marley & Me here.

Lion

Lion is one of the most emotional drama films to come out of Australia in a long while. It tells the true story of Saroo Brierley, who was separated from his family in India at a young age and sets out to find them 25 years later.

It’s a gripping story with an emotional payoff that you’ll want plenty of tissues nearby for.

Watch Lion here.

The Notebook

The Notebook. It’s the quintessential sad girl movie and it had to make its way onto this list.

The story itself is about two lovers separated by fate in the 1940s, but who really cares; you’ll be crying too hard to see much of it anyway.

Watch The Notebook here.

Gladiator

Yes, Gladiator is more of an action, adventure, historical drama film, but it can be all of those things and also be pretty damn sad.

It follows Roman general Maximus who is demoted by the new Emperor, Commodus, and is forced to fight to the death in the Colosseum.

Watch Gladiator here.

If these films aren’t enough to get you crying then I don’t know what to tell you heartless readers. Maybe try a horror film instead.