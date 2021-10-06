10 Thrillers on Netflix That Will Have You on the Edge of Your Seat

If the surge in true crime content is anything to go by it’s clear we love a thrilling story. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of thrillers on Netflix.

Whether they’re crime-oriented, psychological or borderline horror, these movies and TV shows on Netflix will ensure you’re on the edge of your seat the entire time.

Here are some of the best thrillers on Netflix you can watch right now.

Best Thrillers on Netflix

Squid Game

There’s no doubt that the thriller everyone is talking about right now is the super violent Korean drama Squid Game.

The series follows hundreds of contestants who are forced to compete in deadly children’s games in order to try and win a cash prize to help pay off their debts.

It’s dark, suspenseful and twisted but will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

The Guilty

Jake Gyllenhaal puts on a stellar performance in The Guilty as a police detective turned emergency operator who scrambles to save a distressed caller. He soon learns that things aren’t what they seem.

Gyllenhaal is backed up by an all-star cast including Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Paul Dano and Peter Sarsgaard.

Bird Box

Bird Box throws us into a world where if you gaze upon the monster you’ll meet a quick death. Think A Quiet Place but with sight instead of sound and the same level of thrills.

Sandra Bullock leads the cast as a mother and survivor who embarks on a trek across the dangerous post-apocalyptic world to get her two children to safety, all while completely blindfolded.

Mindhunter

Based on a true story, Mindhunter dives into the psyche of some of the most dangerous serial killers to ever live.

The gripping character study of these twisted killers, and the detectives who question them, comes from the master of thrillers: David Fincher (Zodiac).

Awake

We’ve all imagined what life would be like if you didn’t need to sleep. No more reliance on coffee, no passing out at your desk after a late night, extra hours to spend the way you want – sounds great, right? Not so much in Netflix’s thriller Awake.

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, an ex-soldier must save her family all while spiralling from the effects of sleep deprivation.

The Sinner

All three seasons of this police procedural anthology thriller on Netflix will have you hitting “play next episode”.

Each season of The Sinner sees detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) unwind the mystery behind perplexing crimes, with stars like Jessica Biel and Matt Bomer giving performances of a lifetime.

The Platform

The Platform is a chilling look at greed and class in society. The Spanish-language film puts us in a futuristic prison where a slab of food descends through the floor each day and those on the top floors feast while those on the bottom floors starve.

It’s a dark and unique concept that you won’t be able to look away from.

1922

Aussie director Zak Hilditch picked up this Stephen King novella and turned it into a suspenseful horror drama on Netflix.

1922 follows the tale of a farmer who conspires to kill his wife and drags his teen son into his dark plans. Things get even more twisted from there as the duo experience the consequences of their actions.

Gone Girl

Gone Girl is one of the must-see psychological thrillers in recent memory and will have you guessing right until the end.

Adapted from Gillian Flynn’s book, Gone Girl stars Ben Affleck as a husband who becomes the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Shocking secrets start to come to light as he learns what really happened to her.

Behind Her Eyes

If pairing noir, supernatural, psychological and thriller all sounds good to you then check out Behind Her Eyes.

The show follows a single mother as she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss and befriends his mysterious wife. It’s a love triangle with a dose of mind games which you just cannot look away from.

