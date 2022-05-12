6 Heartwarming Teen Movies and TV Shows That Will Remind You It Wasn’t All Bad

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You don’t have to be a teenager to enjoy teen movies and TV shows these days. Coming of age stories have that universal resonance that everyone can relate to. But the best are those teen stories that leave you feeling hopeful and heart warmed by the end. Growing up often sucks, but we love a story that shows all that and still gives us the warm and fuzzies.

Here are a few of the best heartwarming teen movies and TV series you can find on streaming.

The best teen movies and TV shows that will warm your soul

Heartstopper

The Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s webcomic was the show that made us start this list. Heartstopper is the epitome of a heartwarming teen story. It has high school crushes, school dances and football games all through the lens of a queer love story.

Stop what you’re doing right now and go watch Heartstopper. You won’t regret it.

Watch it on Netflix.

Lady Bird

Leaving high school and moving to a new city for college or university is something a lot of teenagers and adults can surely relate to. Lady Bird nails that experience.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet and Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird follows a teenager as she endures the challenges of moving away from her family and the growing distance between herself and her mother.

Watch it now on Binge.

Love Simon and Love Victor

Being a teenager is hard. Being a teenager and facing the challenge of coming out is even harder. That’s what Love, Simon and its sequel TV series Love, Victor explore.

Both Simon and Victor deal with the ramifications of being in the closet, the fear of coming out to family and friends and finding first love. They’re both wonderful stories and incredibly wholesome.

Watch both now on Disney+.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy is the biggest warm hug you can get from a movie.

The three rom-com movies, based on the books by Jenny Han, follow high school romantic Lara Jean, who deals with her crushes by writing letters to them and then hiding them away forever. Until one day, someone mails them and Lara finds her crushes are suddenly on her doorstep, turning her life upside down.

There are fake relationships, love triangles and plenty of teenage angst that make the To All The Boys films some of the best love letters to teenagehood around.

Watch it now on Netflix.

Booksmart

Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut leans hard into the comedy side of teen movies, following the story of two best friends who have spent their entire high school lives studying and decide to let loose and party hard for their remaining days before graduating.

Booksmart is a hilarious look at high school life from a female perspective and also highlights the importance of friendship.

Watch it on SBS On Demand.

Atypical

Atypical is the heartfelt story of Sam, a teen on the autism spectrum, and his quest to find love. Along the way, he must also deal with the shifting nature of his family, particularly his overbearing mother, and his father who is seeking to build a better connection with his son.

Atypical explores very real issues in a heartwarming way that will have you smashing through the series in no time.

Watch it on Netflix.

Do you have a go-to heartwarming teen show or movie? Shout it out in the comments.