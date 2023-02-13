8 Romantic Netflix Movies You’re Bound to Fall For

Folks, Valentine’s Day is back again, but regardless of whether you celebrate, sometimes you just need a nice movie about love to restore your faith in the world. That, or you need something cheesy to indulge in and a cheese toastie isn’t cutting it. Enter Netflix’s love and romance collection.

Netflix is full of movies and TV shows in every genre you can imagine. From thrillers to top-rated TV shows, you’ll find something for everyone and that includes romance movies, rom-coms or movies pondering the questions of love.

Here are some of the best movies about love and romance you can find on Netflix Australia.

Movies about love on Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Netflix’s trilogy of teen romance movies based on Jenny Han’s novels is the ultimate warm hug. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever have been Valentine’s Day staples over the past couple of years.

Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the film kicks off when someone mysteriously mails the love letters Lara Jean has been harbouring to all the boys she’s had crushes on over the years. One of those boys is Peter Kavinsky, who is desperate to make his ex jealous and embarks on a fake relationship with Lara Jean. Who doesn’t love the fake-relationship-to-true-love trope?

Watch To All The Boys here.

Your Place or Mine

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing two Hollywood powerhouses come together in a rom-com of their own, now you can in Netflix’s new movie Your Place or Mine.

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star as two friends who are polar opposites. After they swap houses for a week they discover that what they think they needed in life is actually not what they needed at all.

Watch Your Place or Mine here.

Crazy Rich Asians

Based on the best-selling book, Crazy Rich Asians is a window into the lifestyle of the rich and famous and provides a romantic comedy set in South-East Asian culture. It stars Constance Wu as Rachel, a professor who begins dating Nick (Henry Golding) and, upon meeting his family, learns they are some of the wealthiest people in the country.

Watch Crazy Rich Asians here.

Love and Monsters

Nothing says romance like trekking across a monster-infested land to reach your true love.

That’s exactly what Joel does in Love and Monsters as he risks it all travelling from his safe underground community to reach his girlfriend who he’s been separated from for seven years. There’s plenty of love and also plenty of monsters.

Watch Love and Monsters here.

Always Be My Maybe

Childhood friends who sleep together, have a falling out and then reunite years later is a recipe for a great rom-com if I’ve ever heard one.

Always Be My Maybe stars Ali Wong, Randall Park and Keanu Reeves in a story that does just that, as well as exploring the complications of dating in the public eye.

Watch Always Be My Maybe here.

The Kissing Booth

Netflix has been on a roll with trashy teen romantic comedies and The Kissing Booth is one of the best.

The initial film, which stars Joey King as a teenager who ends up falling for her best friend’s older brother after they kiss at the school kissing booth, spawned a whole trilogy of films following Elle and Noah’s complicated romance.

Watch The Kissing Booth here.

Holding The Man

Sadness tends to make up the other half of romance movies, but for some reason, we watch them anyway.

Holding The Man is one of the best homegrown Aussie love stories out there, but prepared to have a good cry as well. The story of Tim and John’s romance is truly powerful as they overcome discrimination, separations and loss throughout the fifteen years of their relationship.

The movie gives a poignant view of the challenges facing gay men and also manages to tell a beautiful story that will stay with you.

Watch Holding The Man here.

The Half of It

If you’re a sucker for coming-of-age teen rom-coms that also feature LGBTQ+ characters, then The Half of It is the movie for you.

Ellie Chu is a shy, straight-A student who becomes friends with the school jock by writing letters to a girl he wants to date, and who she also happens to be secretly in love with. It’s a tried and true rom-com trope but it’s brought to life in a beautiful way in The Half of It.

Watch The Half of It here.

If you don’t love these movies on Netflix why not check out our list of top movies according to Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

This article on love movies on Netflix has been updated for Valentine’s Day. Happy watching, lovebirds.