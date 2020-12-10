Level Up Your Life

Netflix Has Revealed the Top Movies and Shows Aussies Couldn’t Get Enough of in 2020

Lauren Rouse

Published 33 mins ago: December 10, 2020 at 5:31 pm
Netflix Has Revealed the Top Movies and Shows Aussies Couldn’t Get Enough of in 2020
Credit: Netflix

Netflix has been a constant companion for many of us this year. But unlike a traditional tv network, Netflix doesn’t release its ratings. So if you’re after a popular recommendation, what’s the best thing out there?

Thankfully, to save you doom scrolling through your watch list forever, the team at Netflix Australia have released the top titles Aussies watched this year. Netflix has crowned a winning movie and TV show in each genre, with a couple of other popular recommendations as well. Check them out below.

Romance

  • Movies: The Kissing Booth 2, P.S. I Still Love You
  • TV Show: Dash and Lily

Action

  • Movie: Extraction
  • TV Shows: Cobra Kai, Umbrella Academy

Comedy

  • Movie: Holidate
  • TV Shows: Emily in Paris, Dead to Me, Never Have I Ever

Drama

  • Movie: Enola Holmes
  • TV Shows: The Queen's Gambit, The Crown, Ratched

Kids

  • Movie: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
  • TV Shows: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Spongebob Squarepants

Thriller

  • Movie: Spenser Confidential
  • TV Shows: The Sinner, Ozark

Reality

  • TV Shows: Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, Indian Matchmaking

Documentary

  • Movie: American Murder: The Family Next Door
  • TV Show: Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness, Unsolved Mysteries

Horror

  • Movie: IT Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep
  • TV Show: The Haunting of Bly Manor

So, there you have it. Not too many surprises considering the insane hype shows like The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris and Tiger King received. The latter is even getting two spin-offs. Most of the titles are also Netflix originals (no surprise) but a couple of outside names like IT Chapter Two and Detective Pikachu made it up there, too.

Netflix cancelled a lot of popular shows this year, such as Glow and Altered Carbon, so it's interesting to see what survived and landed with audiences. A couple of first-season shows have already been renewed (Emily in Paris, Never Have I Ever) but a handful of others on the list still have their fate hanging in the balance.

It also seems Chris Hemsworth never fails to disappoint his home team. Good thing he's filming another Netflix movie here in Australia, then.

