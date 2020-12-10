Netflix Has Revealed the Top Movies and Shows Aussies Couldn’t Get Enough of in 2020

Netflix has been a constant companion for many of us this year. But unlike a traditional tv network, Netflix doesn’t release its ratings. So if you’re after a popular recommendation, what’s the best thing out there?

Thankfully, to save you doom scrolling through your watch list forever, the team at Netflix Australia have released the top titles Aussies watched this year. Netflix has crowned a winning movie and TV show in each genre, with a couple of other popular recommendations as well. Check them out below.

This year, Australians turned to female-led stories, iconic characters and worlds, and a heavy dose of romance. Here’s a breakdown of the most popular titles across genres in Australia in 2020 (with some reccos of what to watch next): — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) December 9, 2020

Romance

Movies: The Kissing Booth 2, P.S. I Still Love You

The Kissing Booth 2, P.S. I Still Love You TV Show: Dash and Lily

Action

Movie: Extraction

Extraction TV Shows: Cobra Kai, Umbrella Academy

Comedy

Movie: Holidate

Holidate TV Shows: Emily in Paris, Dead to Me, Never Have I Ever

Drama

Movie: Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes TV Shows: The Queen's Gambit, The Crown, Ratched

Kids

Movie: Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Pokemon Detective Pikachu TV Shows: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Spongebob Squarepants

Thriller

Movie: Spenser Confidential

Spenser Confidential TV Shows: The Sinner, Ozark

Reality

TV Shows: Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, Indian Matchmaking

Documentary

Movie: American Murder: The Family Next Door

American Murder: The Family Next Door TV Show: Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness, Unsolved Mysteries

Horror

Movie: IT Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep

IT Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep TV Show: The Haunting of Bly Manor

So, there you have it. Not too many surprises considering the insane hype shows like The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris and Tiger King received. The latter is even getting two spin-offs. Most of the titles are also Netflix originals (no surprise) but a couple of outside names like IT Chapter Two and Detective Pikachu made it up there, too.

Netflix cancelled a lot of popular shows this year, such as Glow and Altered Carbon, so it's interesting to see what survived and landed with audiences. A couple of first-season shows have already been renewed (Emily in Paris, Never Have I Ever) but a handful of others on the list still have their fate hanging in the balance.

It also seems Chris Hemsworth never fails to disappoint his home team. Good thing he's filming another Netflix movie here in Australia, then.