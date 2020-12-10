Netflix has been a constant companion for many of us this year. But unlike a traditional tv network, Netflix doesn’t release its ratings. So if you’re after a popular recommendation, what’s the best thing out there?
Thankfully, to save you doom scrolling through your watch list forever, the team at Netflix Australia have released the top titles Aussies watched this year. Netflix has crowned a winning movie and TV show in each genre, with a couple of other popular recommendations as well. Check them out below.
This year, Australians turned to female-led stories, iconic characters and worlds, and a heavy dose of romance. Here’s a breakdown of the most popular titles across genres in Australia in 2020 (with some reccos of what to watch next):
— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) December 9, 2020
Romance
- Movies: The Kissing Booth 2, P.S. I Still Love You
- TV Show: Dash and Lily
Action
- Movie: Extraction
- TV Shows: Cobra Kai, Umbrella Academy
Comedy
- Movie: Holidate
- TV Shows: Emily in Paris, Dead to Me, Never Have I Ever
Drama
- Movie: Enola Holmes
- TV Shows: The Queen's Gambit, The Crown, Ratched
Kids
- Movie: Pokemon Detective Pikachu
- TV Shows: Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Spongebob Squarepants
Thriller
- Movie: Spenser Confidential
- TV Shows: The Sinner, Ozark
Reality
- TV Shows: Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, Indian Matchmaking
Documentary
- Movie: American Murder: The Family Next Door
- TV Show: Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness, Unsolved Mysteries
Horror
- Movie: IT Chapter Two, Doctor Sleep
- TV Show: The Haunting of Bly Manor
So, there you have it. Not too many surprises considering the insane hype shows like The Queen's Gambit, Emily in Paris and Tiger King received. The latter is even getting two spin-offs. Most of the titles are also Netflix originals (no surprise) but a couple of outside names like IT Chapter Two and Detective Pikachu made it up there, too.
Netflix cancelled a lot of popular shows this year, such as Glow and Altered Carbon, so it's interesting to see what survived and landed with audiences. A couple of first-season shows have already been renewed (Emily in Paris, Never Have I Ever) but a handful of others on the list still have their fate hanging in the balance.
It also seems Chris Hemsworth never fails to disappoint his home team. Good thing he's filming another Netflix movie here in Australia, then.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in