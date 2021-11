The Best Movies on Netflix Australia According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix is home to some of the best movies on the planet. There are award-winning classics, epic blockbusters and a slate of original movies all vying for your attention, so the question is: where to begin?

If you’re wondering whether a movie on Netflix is good or not, checking Rotten Tomatoes is a good place to start. The review aggregator collates the thoughts of movie critics and audiences into a score out of 100 to help you decide whether a movie is worth watching or not.

To help you figure out your next watch we’ve listed the top 10 best movies on Netflix Australia with a score of 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Best Movies on Netflix Australia

His House

His House has largely flown under the radar but managed to score a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best films on Netflix Australia.

The chilling horror movie is touted as genuinely scary by critics as it delves into the story of a young refugee couple who seek a fresh start in England and are haunted by a sinister presence in their new home.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch it here.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

You’ll find plenty of Academy award-nominated films on this list and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is one of the best.

Featuring one of the last performances from the late Chadwick Boseman, the film follows Viola Davis as a trailblazing blues singer who battles tensions within her band as they attempt to get through a recording session.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Watch it here

Dolemite is My Name

Eddie Murphy brought in awards nominations and a good review score for his leading role in Dolemite Is My Name. The Netflix movie follows a performer, Rudy Ray Moore, who becomes an underground sensation thanks to his persona named Dolemite.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch it here.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

It’s hard to go past a good teen rom-com and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before fills that niche perfectly.

Lara Jean is a fan of writing love letters but never sends them. After someone secretly mails her letters to all her past crushes she has to deal with the fallout.

If you need more than one warm hug of a movie, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever are also good movies on Netflix Australia.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch it here

The Irishman

Famous for its 3.5 hour run time and its incredible de-aging of award-winning actors, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, The Irishman made waves for Netflix.

The film from Martin Scorsese is exactly what you’d expect from the visionary director and explores the life of a hitman who reminisces about his life working for a notorious crime family.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it here.

Roma

Another Awards-favourite, Alfonso Cuaron’s black and white masterpiece Roma takes place in Mexico City in 1970.

A personal project for the director, Roma tells the story of a domestic worker who assists a middle-class household amidst the political turmoil of Mexico.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it here.

Marriage Story

Directed by Noah Baumbach with awards-worthy performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, this is one of the best movies on Netflix Australia right now.

Marriage Story is a poignant look at the gruelling process of divorce as two parents battle with coast-to-coast living arrangements and the upbringing of their young son.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it here.

The Dark Knight

If there’s one Batman movie to rule them all that spot belongs to The Dark Knight.

The gripping second instalment in the trilogy from Christopher Nolan pits Batman against his arch-nemesis the Joker. With an unforgettable performance from Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight is a superhero film unlike any other. A shoo-in for the list of best movies on Netflix Australia, if you ask us.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it here.

Klaus

Depending on when you’re reading this, it may be the festive season. If so, the number one movie you should watch (Christmas or not) is Klaus.

The animted film is a humorous and heartwarming tale about a failing postman who is sent to a snowy town in the North and discovers a reclusive toymaker. Together the two deliver joy to a town that desperately needs it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it here.

Hush

For the horror fans among us there are plenty of options on Netflix, and Hush is rated one of the best.

The premise is about as spooky as it gets. A deaf writers goes on a solo retreat into the woods and must fight for her life when a masked killer arrives, all while being silent.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch it here.

Beasts of No Nation

Director Cary Fukunaga tells the story of a young West African boy who is forced to join a group of mercenary fighters and become a child soldier after his father is killed in a civil war.

Beasts of No Nation is one film that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch it here.

Silver Linings Playbook

Another Oscar favourite, Silver Linings Playbook earned Jennifer Lawrence her first Oscar and nominations for many more.

The story follows Bradley Cooper as Pat, a man who returns to his life after a stint in a mental institution hoping to reconnect with his wife. He meets a dancer, Tiffany, who promises to help him connect with her if he’ll agree to assist her with a dance routine in exchange.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch it here.

Uncut Gems

Expect to feel anxious while watching Uncut Gems.

Adam Sandler pulls out a star performance as a debt-ridden jeweller in New York City who can’t shake his gambling addiction, even as angry collectors close in on him.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it here.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story

Following up one of the most critically acclaimed television shows of all time, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story firmly cements its place as one of the best movies on Netflix in Australia.

Both newcomers and fans of the show will enjoy Aaron Paul’s return as Jesse Pinkman who is now a fugitive on the run attempting to escape his past.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it here.

If you’ve already seen all of these movies you can find other highly rated Netflix films over on Rotten Tomatoes.

And if you haven’t seen them yet, add them to your watch list immediately because they are some of the best movies you’ll find on Netflix in Australia.