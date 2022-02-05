Facts to Help You With the Bridgerton Backstory

If you, like me, absolutely smashed through Bridgerton on Netflix, you were probably left wondering about a few things and went down a rabbit hole of “what really happened?!” afterwards. Well, here are a few gems to help you sort the fact from fiction.

Everything you need to know about Bridgerton

The series is based on the Bridgerton books

Sorry to be the party pooper, but Bridgerton is not a true story. The Netflix series is based on the historical romance novels by Julia Quinn. So, inspired by what life was like centuries ago, but with a heavy layer of fantasy added. Think of it like Jane Austen meets Mills & Boon. It’s a similar story with Outlander, which is based on the saucy novels by Diana Gabaldon. Although if the time travelling in Outlander didn’t serve as a tip-off to its fiction status for you, we have bigger issues to deal with.

If you’re interested you can catch up on the Bridgerton backstory by reading the books before the new season.

The Bridgerton family tree

The intertwining families of Bridgerton can become quite complicated.

The main thing you need to know is that parents Violet Ledger and Edmund Bridgerton had eight children.

The eldest is Anthony Bridgerton who was followed by Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth.

In season one of Bridgerton, we looked closely at Daphne and her relationship with the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset. In season 2 we’ll switch over to Anthony and see where his romance leads.

Bridgerton sex scenes

It’s no secret that Bridgerton is big on the saucy stuff and is made up of plenty of sex scenes. So many in fact we were able to rank a few of them.

Some of the scenes are also opening up some pretty important conversations about sex ed.

The show’s soundtrack is also pretty big on setting the mood by putting a classical spin on modern songs from the likes of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. You can listen along to Bridgerton’s soundtrack at home if you so desire.

Season 2 will likely continue Bridgerton’s streak of hot scenes so remember that before you watch it with your whole family.

Bridgerton fact check

What year is Bridgerton set in?

Bridgerton is set in the early 19th century during the Georgian era (because King George III was on the throne). For some context of the mood in England at the time, the Abolition of the Slave Trade Act became law in 1807, making the slave trade illegal throughout the British Empire, but it took 20 years to get through parliament.

Was King George III really mad?

Yep. The King was actually quite ill. So much so that his son, also George, a.k.a. Prince of Wales, acted as regent for nine years until King George III died in 1830.

Was Queen Charlotte Black in real life?

Ok, so this issue has been a heated debate since the 1940s when Joel Augustus Rogers, a.k.a. J.A. Rogers, wrote Sex and Race Volume 1. Queen Charlotte was born Sophia Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz in 1744, and many portraits of her point to her African heritage.

Frontline investigated the issue, reporting that Charlotte “was directly descended from Margarita de Castro y Sousa, a Black branch of the Portuguese Royal House”. But even though Charlotte’s great-great-great-great-granddaughter is the current Queen, Elizabeth II, the British Royal family has seemingly never gone on the record to clarify the matter. And we probably shouldn’t hold our breath waiting tbh.

Could women earn their own money in the 1800s?

Women who did work back then were pretty much limited to domestic services (shout out to Daphne’s lady’s maid, Rose, who schools the poor Duchess in sex ed) or the textiles industry (like Bridgerton’s dressmaker, Genevieve, and her dubious French accent).

It wasn’t until the Industrial Revolution later in the 1800s that women had more options for work, but the conditions were woeful. So back in Bridgerton times, a “proper lady’s” prime job was to marry well and procreate. Hence why Lady Whistledown is absolutely living her best life, earning her own coin incognito.

Side note: When I’ve had a bad day, I go and watch the 2005 Pride and Prejudice (much quicker than the 6-hour BBC series) to remind myself that I am not Charlotte forced to marry the awful Mr Collins because she is a “burden” on her family. Perspective is everything. You’re welcome.

What’s with all the slang?

Bridgerton characters spend a fair bit of time using their own slang which can be confusing for us 21st-century mortals.

The Ton? Ladybird? Promenade? What does it all mean? We’ve got a handy glossary for all that Bridgerton slang if you need it.

Everything we know about Bridgerton season 2

The good news, if you smashed season one of Bridgerton, is that there will be a season 2 of the show – and it’s coming quite soon!

The second season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton and his new suitors from the Sharma family. While everyone’s favourite Regé-Jean Page won’t be back for the second season, there are a number of new Bridgerton cast members to make up for it.

We know a few things about Bridgerton season 2 thanks to a recent trailer and some plot teases. We also know the season will officially be released on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

If you’re not already excited enough about Bridgerton season 2, get even keener because a season 3 and a season 4 are on the way too. We also have a list of similar shows you can watch to help pass the time between seasons.

This article on Bridgerton has been updated since its original publish date.