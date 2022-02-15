What You Should Watch While Waiting For Season 2 of Bridgerton

Unless you’ve been napping solidly for over a year, chances are that you’ve heard about Netflix’s hit tv series Bridgerton.

The spicy project from literal genius Shonda Rhimes is set in the Regency era in England and follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate the scandals of London high society.

The show is a fun reimagining of a series of books, infusing modern themes and threading them into the period drama series (there’s even a 19th Century take on Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ in season 1). Bridgerton also heroes inclusive casting so we see a diverse mix of actors taking roles that were traditionally written as white characters.

Anyway. If you’ve already binge-watched every episode of season 1 and are impatiently waiting on season 2 of Bridgerton, you may be looking for a juicy watch to fill your evenings.

We’ve put together a list of options for you to start with:

TV shows to watch if you’re waiting for Bridgerton season 2

Outlander

Probably the horniest period drama there is, Outlander is a well-loved series for good reason. There is some serious chemistry between lead characters Claire and Jamie (even when the show tries to make a storyline with their daughter Brianna Randall work – it doesn’t).

Watch Outlander on Netflix.

The Crown

Keep the royal drama going with The Crown. You’ve also got a solid four seasons to take up your time if you’re after a new obsession. Season 5 is also on the way in 2022, so get excited.

Watch The Crown on Netflix.

Enola Holmes

This is a film, yes. But it follows the story of Enola, Sherlock Holmes’ sister and it stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin. Enough said.

Watch Enola Holmes on Netflix.

The Great

This series sits in 18th-century Russia where we follow the story of Catherine the Nothing as she becomes Catherine the Great.

Watch The Great on Stan.

Hollywood

This is not a period piece, but it’s set in post-World War II Hollywood and follows the stories of aspiring artists attempting to push political boundaries in a bigot-filled town. Hollywood is laced with some storylines that are based on a mixture of truth and some speculative writing, which makes for an interesting blend.

Watch Hollywood on Netflix.

Downton Abbey

I mean, this has to be the period piece to end all period pieces, right? Downton Abbey follows an aristocratic family, the Crawleys, as they navigate the risk of losing their money and status.

Plus, it features Maggie Smith who is a treasure.

Watch Downton Abbey here.

Dickinson

This series follows Emily Dickinson who is on a mission to become the world’s greatest poet.

Watch Dickinson on Apple TV.

Scandal

Once you start with one Shonda series, you can’t stop there. Go back to an old classic with Scandal and watch Kerry Washington power her way through, er, Washington D.C as the area’s top ‘fixer’. Oh, there’s also a sexy affair with the president that you’ll want to know about.

Watch Scandal on Disney+.

Alternatively, if none of these tv shows does it for you, you can always just watch Bridgerton a few more times and swoon over Regé‑Jean Page once again. No judgement here, folks.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.