The Top Bridgerton Songs on Spotify So You Can Recreate The Mood At Home

I’m not sure if you’ve heard yet, but there’s a tiny little show on Netflix called Bridgerton that’s getting some attention at the moment.

No big deal, it’s just one of the most successful Netflix titles of all time. Because apparently, people love horny period dramas. Who knew?

Anyway, if you’re low-key (high-key?) obsessing over the saucy mess that is Bridgerton – and it’s hot AF sex scenes – you’ve probably found yourself quite enjoying the series’ unique soundtrack.

The Netflix series has taken modern hits by the likes of Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish and turned them into stunning classical tunes. And according to data from Spotify, a lot of you are fast becoming fans of this fresh, old-meets-new, sound.

People are digging those sexy Bridgerton covers

Apparently, since the series kicked off in December 2020, 5,800 Spotify playlists have been created with the term Bridgerton in the title. The Vitamin String Quartet – the musicians behind many of these classical covers – saw more than a 170% increase in streaming globally and more a 240% increase in Australia post-Bridgerton.

Your favourites, however, appear to be ‘thank u, next’ by Vitamin String Quartet, ‘Wildest Dreams’ by Duomo Quartet (we’ll credit the sex montage for this one’s success), ‘Girls Like You’ by Vitamin String Quartet and ‘Strange’ by Kris Smith & Hillary Bowers.

If you’d like to make like a Duchess and make love in the rain to the sound of a Taylor Swift cover, you can check out Bridgerton‘s official soundtracks on Spotify below.

Sexy Bridgerton covers are here:

And the full soundtrack is here:

So, what do you guys think? Are you into the gentle violin of these Regency-era takes of Shawn Mendes, Maroon 5 and the like? Or would you prefer a more traditional approach to the tracks that colour this period drama series?

And on that note, I wonder which tunes they’ll cover for (yet to be confirmed) season two.