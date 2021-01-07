A Definitive List of the Hottest Bridgerton Sex Scenes

It’s official, guys. We have a new horny series obsession on our hands. One that – at least for the moment – is eclipsing even Outlander. Netflix’s Bridgerton has exploded onto the scene and its steamy sex scenes have caught the attention of the masses (mostly because of Regé‑Jean Page, but also for other reasons).

Now, because I’m a very serious writer who is committed to writing about very important things, I thought it necessary that I pull together a list of the hottest sex scenes in the show’s first season.

Are you ready? Of course, you are. (These are in no particular order because that would be too difficult for me.)

Bridgerton sex scene #1: When the Duke licks the spoon

This counts. That’s all I’ll say.

Bridgerton sex scene #2: Anthony and Siena at the boxing match

First things, first. Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is mostly a dick to Siena (Sabrina Bartlett)

and that sucked. But the pair hooking up at a boxing match after exchanging glances was hot.

Bridgerton sex scene #3: The Wildest Dreams montage

There are about four sex scenes rolled into one, here. Should this count for more than one place on the list? Probably. But, ah well.

This plays out between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) in the show’s sixth episode, Swish. There’s a montage of the pair making sweet, sweet love all over their gorgeous estate as a classic take of Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ plays in the background.

It’s sexy and romantic, and it features maids trying to listen through the doors – which I get. There’s also a tryst that plays out in the library on a ladder that’s particularly noteworthy.

Bridgerton sex scene #4: The Duke telling Daphne to touch herself

Good morning. This was quite the education for young Daphne, and honestly, I was happy for her. Doubt there were many women in the 1800s who had that experience.

Bridgerton sex scene #5: Benedict at the sex party

This was quite a time, hey? Benedict (Luke Thompson) rolls on into an orgy, sees Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden) with another man (spicy) and partakes in a threesome involving Granville’s wife (Sandra Teles)

and Genevieve Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale).

Bridgerton sex scene #6: Simon and Daphne making love for the first time

This was tender and saucy at the same time. The Duke taking a moment to ask Daphne if she wanted to stop was considerate and lovely (though that’s not always the case with this show), and their bonking session after was equally as touching.

Got any other suggestions for the list? Pop them in the comments below. And if you’d like to keep reading about Bridgerton, check out this write up we did on just how close to the truth the storyline is.