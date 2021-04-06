Everywhere You Can Watch Regé-Jean Page Following His Bridgerton Exit

As you’ll no doubt already know – from the loud cries of the internet – major hottie Regé-Jean Page has confirmed he will not appear in season two of the Netflix hit series Bridgerton.

The announcement was made with a letter from Lady Whistledown herself, who shared that:

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Page himself shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that he was always a one-season cast member because his character had a “one-season arc”. In short, his story has nowhere else to go as we move on to focus on the other Bridgerton siblings and their love lives.

So sad for us, but likely exciting for Page who will probably be rolling in potential future gigs (there is that Bond rumour, after all).

If you’d like to ease the pain of losing the Duke, however, we’re here to help. We’ve pulled together a list of all the places you can find the swoon-worthy Regé-Jean Page on screens right now.

Saturday Night Live

The breakout Bridgerton star hosted SNL for the first time in late February and was a huge hit – obviously.

Check out his monologue for the episode here.

For The People

In this legal drama, Page plays Leonard Knox – an Assistant US Attorney at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Check it out on Disney + here.

Roots

This popular miniseries sees Page take on the role of Chicken George – a young man known for selling and fighting chickens. The show explores the story of Kunta Kinte, an African man taken into slavery in America in the 1700s.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video here

Sylvie’s Love

In this 1950s New York love story starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Page appears as Chico Sweetney.

Find it on Amazon Prime Video here.

Waterloo Road

In this BBC series, Page appears way down the line in series 10 as teacher Guy Braxton who lands in hot water because of his personal life and its impact on his job.

This one a BBC production so is unfortunately only available with a VPN presently.

There’s more on the way, too.

Right now, Page is in the middle of filming The Gray Man with Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling (cannot wait). And in 2022 he will be appearing in Dungeons & Dragons alongside Chris Pine.

So while it sucks that we can no longer see Page as the brooding Duke (unless we want to rewatch Bridgerton season one for the fifth time) there are plenty of other places to find his lovely mug. And that doesn’t look like it’s about to change anytime soon.

If things get particularly difficult for you, you could always reminisce on better times by checking out The Duke’s Spoon on Instagram. It’s a real account.