Here Are All the New Bridgerton Cast Members Filling the Void Left by Regé-Jean Page

Bridgerton fans rejoice because the second season finally has a release date and it’s not too far away. Season 2 is certainly shaking things up with a few lords and ladies departing and a fair few more joining the party. Here’s what you need to know about Bridgerton’s cast in season 2.

Which cast members aren’t returning in Bridgerton Season 2?

Regé-Jean Page

Some of the saddest news for Bridgerton fans heading into season 2 is that number one bachelor Duke Simon Hastings won’t grace our screens any longer.

Actor Regé-Jean Page confirmed he would not be back for the second season, telling Vanity Fair his character was only ever intended for a one-season arc.

Things still seem to be working out fine for Page who can be seen next in Netflix’s The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and in the future Dungeons and Dragons movie.

Who are the Bridgerton cast newcomers in Season 2?

Simone Ashley

The main addition to Bridgerton this time around is Simone Ashley (Sex Education) as the female lead of the new season. Ashley will be playing Kate Sharma, who is Anthony Bridgerton’s main love interest as per the book the season is based upon, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Kate is described as a smart headstrong young woman who suffers no fools. Looks like Anthony may have his work cut out for him in season 2!

Charithra Chandran

Another major member of the cast in Bridgerton Season 2 is Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider) as Kate’s sister Edwina Sharma. Edwina is said to be kind and endlessly endearing.

Apparently, despite Kate being Anthony’s love interest in season 2 it may be her younger sister Edwina who catches his eye first.

Shelley Conn

Rounding out the trio of new Bridgerton characters is Shelley Conn, who will be playing Kate and Edwina’s mother Mary Sharma.

Mary’s past apparently involved a marriage that brought scandal upon her family. Now that she’s back in London she’s forced to endure the scrutiny of the Ton again.

Rupert Young

We may not have Regé-Jean Page this season but more dashing suitors are lining up for season 2. Famous for his role as a knight in Merlin, Rupert Young is joining the dukes and duchesses of Bridgerton as the newest member of the Ton.

According to Deadline, Young will play Jack, a new character created for the show, who has a mysterious connection to one of the most notable Bridgerton families.

Calam Lynch

Actor Calam Lynch (Mrs Wilson) is joining the cast of Bridgerton season 2 as Theo Sharpe. Theo is described as a hardworking printer’s assistant as well as an intellectual who fights for the rights of all.

Rupert Evans

Joining the Bridgerton family itself is Rupert Evans (Charmed) as Edmund Bridgerton. Yes, Violet’s husband will actually be on screen this season!

That may seem confusing seeing as Edmund Bridgerton is dead by the time we get to the story. Therefore it’s presumed he’ll be shown in some sort of flashbacks and the factors that lead to his demise may be revealed.

Edmund is apparently a kind and loving father who takes pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.

What to expect from Bridgerton Season 2?

There’s no shortage of new blood to liven up the next season of Bridgerton, so what else do we know about it?

Alongside these lovely new faces, expect regular season one cast members Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel to return.

As for the plot, season 2 is tackling the second Bridgerton book The Viscount Who Loved Me which follows Anthony’s journey to finding love.

We’ll find out how it all goes down when Bridgerton season 2 releases on Netflix on March 25.