Bridgerton’s Continuity Errors Definitely Call For a Rewatch of Season 1

Beloved Netflix series Bridgerton is back in our headlines today after it was revealed that fans had spotted a handful of continuity errors in the first season of the show.

As Teen Vogue writes, folks have taken to Twitter to share the, um… odd appearances they’ve noticed in the Regency-era series. And naturally, the talk of the ton is going viral.

What are the continuity errors everyone’s talking about?

As Bridgerton fans have very generously pointed out, small details like yellow parking restriction lines, small parking signs, seedless grapes, a modern doorbell, a Primark sign (Irish fashion retailer) and manhole covers have been spotted in the 1800s-set series. There have even been comments made about matches being used in the series before the date they were invented (1826).

And unless this reimagined period drama has some secret storyline attached to wild advancements in technology (it doesn’t), chances are these elements are teeny continuity errors that got past the team behind the production.

Hey, maybe they were distracted by all the sexiness on set?

That’s nothing. You will also spot a Primark poster, a single yellow line parking restriction and a parking sign on a lamppost. Down pipes on the front of buildings which would not have been there and a modern day doorbell. Still a great one to watch though. #bridgerton — Dave (@votedave) January 6, 2021

Watching #Bridgerton and enjoying a game of spot the 20th century manhole cover on the street scenes. Would never happen on @m5lfh’s watch — Pete Whelan (@petewhelan) December 29, 2020

Lord Featherington also users matches to light a candle 13 years before they were invented. #Bridgerton #oops #continuity — Sean D (@spdooley) January 24, 2021

As you may assume, these small oversights have had no impact on the success of the series – which stands as the fifth most successful show Netflix has ever produced. Bridgerton has been greenlit for a second season, and from the number of people still Googling the show’s best sex scenes, I’d be willing to bet that very few of you are caught up on the finer details, here.

The question is: did you spot any of these errors? Or are you in the same camp as me? Using this new information on continuity errors as an excuse to rewatch the Bridgerton series and study the content of the episodes very, very closely.

If you’d like to read on about Bridgerton, check out our write up on everything we currently know about season two of the show, here.