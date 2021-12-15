How to Make Jennifer Garner’s Favourite Christmas Recipe, Chocolate Chip Bread

It’s the silly season, pals! And that means a few things: one, Mariah Carey is playing on repeat, and two, festive baking is in full force. If you’d like some inspiration for your next dessert, allow us to offer this recipe for Chocolate Chip Bread, which is an old favourite of Jennifer Garner’s – and has featured on her #PretendCookingShow.

The Chocolate Chip Bread recipe comes from Rose Beranbaum and Garner describes shared that this bread, which isn’t incredibly sweet, is a great way to start off the morning if you’re feeling indulgent.

Here’s how to make it.

Chocolate Chip Bread recipe, as shared by Jennifer Garner

What you’ll need:

3 Tbs plus 1/2 Tbs unsweetened cocoa powder

3 Tbs boiling water

1/2 Tbs pure vanilla extract

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups sifted cake flour

3/4 cup plus 2 Tbs sugar

3/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

13 Tbs unsalted butter, softened

3 Tbs chocolate mini chips or bittersweet chocolate (chopped)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F (about 176C). Whisk cocoa and boiling water until smooth. Allow to cool to room temperature, then gently whisk in vanilla and eggs. In a mixer bowl, combine cake flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Mix on low speed for 30 seconds to blend. Add half the chocolate paste and the butter and mix until dry ingredients are moistened. Increase speed to medium-high and beat for 1 minute to aerate and develop structure. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Gradually add remaining chocolate paste in two batches, beating for 20 seconds after each addition to incorporate the ingredients and strengthen the structure. Scrape down the bowl. Fold in chocolate mini chips/chopped chocolate. Scrape batter into prepared loaf pan and smooth the surface with a spatula. Bake for 50-60 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre will read about 200F (about 90C). (The bread shouldn’t start to shrink from the sides of the pan until after removal from the oven.) Set the bread on a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Loosen the sides of the bread and invert onto an oiled wire rack. Reinvert so it is top side up and cool completely.

If you’d like to see Garner attempt to whip up this chocolate chip bread in the wee hours of the morning, check out the video below.

