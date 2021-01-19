How To Make Jennifer Garner’s Favourite Biscuit Scones, or ‘Biscones’

Jennifer Garner is a sweet little angel from heaven and I adore her. I also, perhaps unsurprisingly, adore her #PretendCookingShow. So when I saw that one of her latest videos from that series was getting a fair bit of attention online, I had to learn more.

The actress and now (sort of) cooking show host, recently took to Instagram to share a recipe for biscones with her followers. The recipe comes from The Back in the Day Bakery Cookbook – written by Back in the Day Bakery, who apparently love to pump out a biscone.

What are biscones, you ask? Well, friends. They’re an ingenious combination of scones and biscuits – blending the delicious qualities of both of those family favourites.

So, how do you make these guys?

Check out Jennifer Garner’s Instagram post below for the full recipe below:

We’ve gone ahead and Aussie-fied the details of it for you below:

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups cake flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 Tbsp baking powder

Salt

1/4 tsp ground cardamom (Garner used cinnamon)

1/2 lbs (about 230 grams or 2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2 in pieces

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

Add-ins: Garner used 1/2 cup chocolate chips, and wrote “you can also use 1/2 cup fresh/frozen blueberries or whatever you like”.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 190C.

The rest of the recipe listed above should be super easy to follow along at home. Let us know if you give it a go and whether or not you enjoy it!

If you’re interested in reading more recipes from Back in the Day Bakery, you can find their cookbook here (available in March, 2021). And here’s a collection of more of Jennifer Garner’s Pretend Cooking Show episodes for ya.

Happy baking.