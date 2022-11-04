How to Make Jennifer Garner’s Sweetest Gift: Mini Pumpkin Loaves

Get excited, foodie fans. Our imaginary best friend Jennifer Garner is back with another wholesome-as-hell #PretendCookingShow video, teaching us how to make pumpkin bread. Yes, this sounds very American and super wintery – but seeing as half of Australia is re-living winter weather right now, it doesn’t feel all that out of place.

What makes this recipe even better is that our girl Jen has suggested making mini loaves of pumpkin bread and giving them as gifts over the holiday season. How adorable is that! And if you’re new to the baking world, don’t stress, because, according to our #PretendCookingShow host, anyone can make these babies.

Anyway, if you’re keen to learn how to make mini loaves of pumpkin bread, Jennifer Garner has used Allrecipes’ take and shared the full recipe on Instagram. Here’s the rundown.

Jennifer Garner’s favourite pumpkin bread recipe

What you’ll need to make this pumpkin bread:

1 small sugar pumpkin (or just a sweet pumpkin variety)

2 eggs

½ cup safflower oil

1 ¼ cups sugar

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cloves

⅛ tsp ground ginger

Directions for making pumpkin bread:

Preheat oven to 350°F (about 180 degrees C). Cut pumpkin in half, stem to base. Remove seeds and pulp. Bake face down until tender, ~45 mins. Scrape pumpkin meat from shell halves and puree in a food processor or food mill. Grease and flour three mini loaf pans. In the bowl of a stand mixer, add 1 cup pumpkin puree, eggs, oil, and sugar. Mix until well blended. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until just combined. Pour into prepared pans. Bake for ~25 minutes, until a toothpick comes out clean. Wrap and gift!

Check out the full video of Jennifer Garner making pumpkin bread here:

