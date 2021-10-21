The Best Recipes From Jennifer Garner’s Pretend Cooking Show

Jennifer Garner is one of our favourite celebs, not only because she has a warm, kind aura to her while also being an incredibly talented queen – but also because she has done the Lord’s work, gifting us all with a collection of very good recipes over the years.

Pretend Cooking Show is an Instagram series Garner kicked off a good while ago now, and in it, she masterfully prepares a collection of dishes ranging from old family favourite recipes to plates crafted by pretty well-established cooks.

We’ve been following Garner’s cooking diaries since, well, forever, and have built up quite a list of recipes along the way. If you would like to work your way through some of Jennifer Garner’s best Pretend Cooking Show recipes, allow us to help with a collection of our favourites.

Jennifer Garner’s best Pretend Cooking Show recipes

Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie recipe:

In her video, Jennifer Garner shared that Once Upon a Farm – the snack company she co-founded – had dropped a dairy and sugar-free Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookie, so in celebration of that announcement, the sweet angel of a lady decided to share a more “decadent” version of the cookie recipe for adults to nosh on.

Wholesome Blackberry Cobbler recipe:

Here, Jennifer Garner showed us how to make “Mrs Lantz’s Blackberry Cobbler” recipe with the help of her mum – cute! She explained that this dish is a potluck favourite of hers, and her family’s.

Leftover Chicken Soup recipe:

In a nutshell, this is what our dear friend Ms Garner does when she’s got leftover chicken from the night before and wants to put it to good use.

Jennifer Garner’s Maple Butter recipe:

As Garner put it, this cooking staple is kind of “duh” but if you’ve never made it before, you’ll be pleased to learn that it’s about as easy as cooking gets and only requires two ingredients.

‘Breakfast Cookies’ recipe:

Here, the actress shared a video of herself making cookies for the crew of her film The Adam Project (told you – angel) using a recipe from New York restaurant, Sarabeth’s Kitchen.

Biscuit Scones, or ‘Biscones’ recipe:

What are biscones, you ask? Well, friends. They’re an ingenious combination of scones and biscuits – blending the delicious qualities of both of those family favourites. Learn how to make Jennifer Garner’s preferred biscone recipe here.

If you’d like to keep cooking, you can follow the Pretend Cooking Show series on Instagram here.