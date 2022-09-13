Jennifer Garner’s Found the ‘Perfect’ Cinnamon Toast Recipe for Us All

Your best friend Jennifer Garner is back in the kitchen and this time she’s dishing out a recipe for sweet and nostalgic cinnamon toast. If you’re a little over the pancake or french toast game, why not give this a go for your next big breakfast?

Garner shared this recipe for cinnamon toast in a new episode of her #PretendCookingShow and shared that it reminded her of sleepovers as a little girl with her pals – how cute!

If you’d like to pretend you were one of Jennifer Garner’s childhood friends while making this dish for yourself, we’ve shared the recipe, which she found via New York Times Cooking, for you below.

How to make Jennifer Garner’s favourite cinnamon toast recipe

What you’ll need for this cinnamon toast recipe:

3 Tbsp granulated or brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

pinch of salt

unsalted butter, for cooking

4 slices of bread

Directions for this cinnamon toast recipe:

In a small bowl, stir together sugar, cinnamon & salt. Melt butter in large nonstick skillet over med-low; enough to lightly coat the bottom of skillet when melted. When bubbling, add as many bread slices as will fit. Swirl bread around to absorb butter, adding more if the pan is dry. Cook until light golden brown, 2-3 mins. Adjust heat as necessary to avoid burning. Add another pat of butter, flip bread and swirl to coat the other side in butter, gently pressing the bread to pick up browned bits. Sprinkle the toasted top(s) with a thin layer of cinnamon sugar. Cook the underside until golden brown, 1-2 mins, adding more butter and adjusting temp if pan is dry or toast is burning. Flip and cook until the sugar sizzles and starts to melt, 30 secs-1 min. Transfer to a plate, sugar side up. Sprinkle toast(s) with more cinnamon sugar. Wipe skillet and repeat with any remaining bread. YUM.

If you’d like to see Jennifer Garner whip up this cinnamon toast herself, you can check out the original post below.

