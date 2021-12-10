5 TikTok Desserts That Are Winning Over Lazy Bakers

Making dessert is one of those activities that we often put into the too-hard basket. You need to set aside so much time, and the kitchen is always a huge mess afterwards. But for you, dear friend, we have searched high and low through the depths of TikTok to find some of the best dessert recipes that are easy as pie (just so we’re clear… none of these recipes are actually for pie, though!).

5 easy and delicious dessert recipes

Easy Peanut Butter mug cake recipe

Makes one mug cake.

This dessert recipe is courtesy of @dishedit, and it’s super simple – something you could easily whip up with ingredients easily found at home every single night if you really wanted to! You could also try this one with a couple of choc chips mixed through as well.

What you’ll need:

3 tbsp peanut butter

1 beaten egg

1 tbsp brown sugar

Directions:

Put the peanut butter, the beaten egg and brown sugar in a microwave-safe mug and mix really well so there are no streaks of egg left. Microwave on high for one minute to 90 seconds, keep an eye on it. Enjoy!

Easy Oreo cupcake recipe

Makes 12 cupcakes

Dished is back at it again with this delicious Oreo Cupcake recipe that only requires a few ingredients! This dessert takes a little bit of prep, but it’s smooth sailing once that’s sorted – super easy stuff.

What you’ll need:

Cupcakes

45 Oreos with the biscuits separated from the filling

2 1/4 tsp (10g) baking powder

1 1/2 cups (360ml) warm milk

Icing

Oreo filling

2 tbsp (30ml) milk

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 175˚ celsius. Place the chocolate cookies in a food processor with the baking powder and crush them into a fine powder. You can also do this without a food processor by placing the ingredients into a bag and smashing them with a rolling pin (or another item of your choice, we don’t judge!). Put the cookie mixture into a bowl and add your warm milk. Stir until the batter is nice and smooth. Transfer the batter to a greased or lined muffin tin. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Take your Oreo filling and add 2 tbsp of milk in a microwave-safe bowl to make the icing. Microwave for 15 seconds to melt the icing slightly and then stir with a whisk*. Finally, put the icing onto your cupcakes and enjoy!

*Dished did say their icing separated slightly, but if you keep stirring, you should be fine! Even if they don’t look amazing, they said it will still taste great!

Easy 3-ingredient cookie recipe

Makes 12 cookies.

Matthew Merril, AKA @matthewinthekitchen, is the King of easy dessert recipes on TikTok, and when we saw these, we knew we had to share. You only need three ingredients for these cookies, but if you like, you can add in a couple of extra things to make them even tastier – and don’t worry, it won’t add too much to the workload!

What you’ll need:

1 stick of butter

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup of flour

Optional: Dash of vanilla extract

Optional: Sprinkles

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 175˚ celsius. Cream the butter and sugar together. Then, if you’d like, you can add a dash of vanilla extract once it’s all mixed together. Add the flour and mix together until it makes a dough. Then roll into balls and place onto a baking tray. Press the tops of the balls, so they are flat. If you’d like, you can add some sprinkles on top. Bake for 15 minutes.

Easy tiramisu dessert recipe

We did say that Matthew is the King of easy desserts, and we weren’t kidding. We just had to share this recipe for an easy tiramisu, which is seriously going to wow your friends. The only thing to consider is that you do need to chill this one overnight for the best results.

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 cups of espresso

6 eggs (separated)

1 cup of sugar

1 1/3 cups heavy cream

1 1/4 cups mascarpone

Ladyfinger biscuits

Cocoa powder

Directions:

To make your cream, whisk the six egg yolks with sugar and then place over a pot of boiling water and continue whisking for 10 more minutes. While your cream cools down, whip up the heavy cream until you get whipped cream. Fold the mascarpone into the egg mixture and stir in the whipped cream. To assemble, dip the ladyfingers into the espresso as you go, filling up one layer of a baking dish. Once you have a whole layer of ladyfingers, add a thick layer of your cream mixture and a dusting of cocoa powder. Repeat that process until you’re out of ladyfingers, cream and espresso. Chill overnight.

Easy ‘one-bowl’ vanilla cake recipe

TikToker @bakingenvy shared this dessert recipe which is so easy, you’ll be kicking yourself you didn’t know about it sooner! And while they didn’t provide a frosting recipe, we found one on Ryan Nordheimer’s (AKA @compass.kitchen) page that you can use.

What you’ll need:

Cake

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup butter, melted

1 1/2 cups milk

1 tbsp vanilla essence

Frosting

A packet of cream cheese, room temperature

Stick of butter, room temperature

225g icing sugar

Pinch of salt

Vanilla pod, seeds scraped out or vanilla essence.

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 160˚ celsius. Sift flour, baking powder and sugar into a bowl and whisk together. Make a well in the centre and add melted butter, milk and vanilla essence. Whisk together*. Add to a lined cake pan and put in the oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Add the cream cheese and butter to a bowl for the frosting and combine using a hand mixer. Then add the icing sugar and mix that in slowly at first, and increase the speed every now and then until the frosting is light and fluffy. Add a pinch of salt and your vanilla seeds or essence and mix again. Once the cake is cooled slightly, frost your cake, and you’re done!

*@BakingEnvy added not to stress if the batter’s a little lumpy.